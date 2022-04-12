Plastic glue Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers, and Trend Analysis, 2017–2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 6.54 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends –Surging demand from the APAC region

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Plastic glue market is projected to be worth USD 10.29 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Plastic glue market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in the packaging sector. Plastic glue find extensive application in packaging, chemical drums, storage containers, and tanks, amongst several low-cost assembly products. Plastic glue such as hot melt adhesives are widely used over solvent-based adhesives, due to its many benefits, such as constituting VOCs that are either eliminated or reduce, removal of curing step, a longer shelf-life, and maintaining its thickness in the course of solidification.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Top competitors of the Plastic glue Market profiled in the report include:

Arkema SA, 3M Company, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Sika AG, Henkel AG, Dow Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., MaterBond Inc., and Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In April 2019, Parker Hannifin Corporation made an announcement about signing an agreement for the acquisition of Lord Corporation worth USD 3.68 billion. Lord Corporation provides a wide range of adhesives, specialty materials, coatings, vibration & motion control technologies.

Acrylic adhesives are garnering significant traction in the market, owing to the offering of superior temperature, ultraviolet, and oxidation resistance; and hence find preferable usage in outdoor purposes. Acrylic adhesives have the capability to counter the negative plasticizing action taking place with rubber and providing better resistance to chemical exposure.

In the treatment of sports injury, Plastic glue find application for the wrapping of soft tissue injuries for compression and support, thereby assisting in limiting swelling and safeguarding the affected area.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period, due to the growth of the end-use industries such as the building & construction and packaging industry. China is likely to observe a substantial rise in the Plastic glue demand, attributed to the surging automotive production, as well as supportive government policies for the production of electronics products.

The Global Plastic glue Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Plastic glue market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Plastic glue industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Plastic glue market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Plastic glue market on the basis of resin type, substrate, distribution channel, application, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Silicone

Cyanoacrylate

Methyl Methacrylate

Others

Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Assembly

Medical

Others

Regional Analysis of the Plastic glue Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

