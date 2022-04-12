Rehabilitation Robotics Market Upcoming Opportunities, End User Type, Top Vendor and Outlook 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rehabilitation Robotics Market Size – USD 2.30 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.5%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global Rehabilitation Robotics Market , largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Rehabilitation Robotics Market . The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. The data is gathered from primary and secondary sources, and it may be supported by commercial experts. The firm has professional business relationships with a number of companies, as well as a strategic alliance with freelancing specialists from all over the world.

The global Rehabilitation Robotics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.45 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The rising geriatric population and the increase in incidence of disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, injuries to the spine, cerebral paralysis, and other age-related disorders are expected to drive the global rehabilitation robotics market growth over the forecast timeframe. Also, market growth is expected to be further fueled by hospital-initiated initiatives to offer neurorehabilitation to patients.

The report provides a sophisticated analysis of the insightful data of the Rehabilitation Robotics Market industry that has been formulated based on thorough primary and secondary research. The details have further been validated and verified by the industry experts. The precise data offered by the report offers fruitful information about sales strategies to improve market performance.

Some Key Highlights From the Report :

The therapeutic segment held the largest market share of 51.6% in 2019 in the rehabilitation robotics market due to the continuous growing technological developments in the therapeutic robotics system.

With the increasing prevalence of stroke and other neurological disorders such as Parkinson's, curative treatment is expected to increase, which is expected to boost the demand for upper extremity rehabilitation.

The gait therapy segment is expected to dominate the market with a higher CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period owing to the high incidence of neurological disabilities and the need for high-intensity therapeutic gait rehabilitation robotic systems for severely affected neurological patients.

The neurological application segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to the rising incidence of neurological conditions and the growing ageing population.

Objectives of the Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market Study:

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures

An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Rehabilitation Robotics Market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

Emergen Research has segmented the global Rehabilitation Robotics Market on the basis of type, body part, therapy, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic

Exoskeleton

Assistive

Others\

Body Part Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Balance

Gait

Limb Mobility

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurology

Orthopedics

Others

Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market has been classified into the subsequent geographical segments:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some of the Major Issues Addressed in the Report:

What are the most popular market segments?

What are the current scenario’s business risks and consequences for market growth and forecasting?

Who are the market’s primary players, and how are they dealing with a variety of issues?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Rehabilitation Robotics Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Rehabilitation Robotics Market By Body Part Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Rehabilitation Robotics Market By Therapy Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Rehabilitation Robotics Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Rehabilitation Robotics Market Regional Outlook

