Smart Home Automation Smart Lock Industry Detailed study of status and key insights into business scenarios by 2028

Smart Home Automation Smart Lock Market Size – USD 2.92 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.0%,

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Smart Home Automation Smart Lock Industry size is expected to reach USD 8.87 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing need for safety and security of property, personal items, and other valuable items, rising adoption of smart home automation systems, growing preference for smart locks in commercial and corporate buildings, and rapid advancements in the smart lock technology are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Growing use of smart locks in hospitality sector to improve in-room security and to regulate access to authorized individuals in factories, airports, banks, and defense zones, among others are some other key factors fueling the revenue growth of the market.

Smart home automation smart lock industry ,’ published by Emergen Research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Smart Lock industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share.

Key Highlights From The Report

Deadbolts segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market between 2021 and 2028 owing to increasing demand for deadbolts in residential and commercial buildings as they offer enhanced security and durability. Rising adoption of touch-screen deadbolt and smart deadbolts owing to their easy installation and remote control is also contributing to the revenue growth of the segment.

Biometric segment revenue is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of biometric smart locks that offer palm, face, iris, voice, and fingerprint recognition in residential and commercial buildings. Revenue growth of this segment can also be attributed to growing demand for smart locks integrated with 3D biometric fingerprint sensors and robust security software that offer enhanced security and improved user convenience.

Wi-Fi segment revenue is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to increasing advancement in Wi-Fi networks, improvement in remote control capabilities of Wi-Fi-enabled smart locks, and real-time alerts delivered by Wi-Fi-based smart locks that ensure higher level of security and safe smart home experience.

The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Smart home automation smart lock industry . The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters.

Leading companies profiled in the report are: Assa Abloy AB, Allegion Plc., dormakaba Holding AG, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., SALTO Systems, Onity, Inc., Samsung SDS, Panasonic Corporation, The Master Lock Company, and Godrej Group.

The market research report contains significant details on the global Smart home automation smart lock industry value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global smart home automation smart lock industry on the basis of lock type, authentication method, communication protocol, application outlook, and region:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Lock market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Lock Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Lever Handles

Deadbolts

Padlocks

Others

Authentication Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pin Code

Biometric

RFID Cards

Communication Protocol Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional & Government

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Smart home automation smart lock industry Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

