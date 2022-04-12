Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Size is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 21.4% by 2028, Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Trends – Increasing adoption of advanced digital technologies across manufacturing industries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart manufacturing platform market is expected to reach a market size of USD 29.64 Billion in 2028 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady growth can be attributed to rising need for real-time production monitoring and rising need to increase resource efficiency in a manufacturing network through dynamic sharing of manufacturing services, which is driving adoption of cloud manufacturing platforms.

Industries are increasingly adopting smart manufacturing platforms to create smart manufacturing networks with higher productivity to improve resource efficiency and utilization rates. Cloud-enabled smart manufacturing platform help in identification of manufacturing inefficiencies and bottlenecks and streamlines manufacturing processes. Smart manufacturing platform provide real-time data collection and monitoring, which helps to improve productivity of production systems.

The report studies the historical data of the Smart Manufacturing Platform market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Smart Manufacturing Platform industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Smart Manufacturing Platform market.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Microsoft, IBM, PTC Inc., SAP SE, Hitachi, ABB, Amazon, Bosch, Emerson, and Fujitsu Ltd.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2020, Microsoft announced the acquisition of CyberX to accelerate and secure IoT deployments of customers. With the help of CyberX, customers can manage and improve the security postures of existing IoT devices. CyberX is expected to help customers see a digital map of thousands of devices across a factory floor, which would securely enable smart manufacturing across production facilities and the supply chain.

The performance optimization segment accounted for largest market share of 49.8% in 2019. Adoption of performance optimization applications and smart manufacturing platforms has been growing across industries such as energy & power, automotive, oil & gas, and electronics & semiconductors, which is driving revenue growth of the performance optimization segment to a significant extent.

The process industries segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. Rising need to lower operational expenditure and enhance productivity is boosting adoption of Industry 4.0 in process industries. This is also driving deployment of smart manufacturing platforms in process industries.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart manufacturing platform market on the basis of application, industries, type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Asset & Condition Monitoring

Performance Optimization

Others

Industries Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Discrete (Medical Devices, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrial Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense)

Process (Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Power & Energy, Pharmaceuticals)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Connectivity Management

Device Management

Application Enablement

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Smart Manufacturing Platform market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Smart Manufacturing Platform market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Smart Manufacturing Platform market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Smart Manufacturing Platform market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

