Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market Top Manufacturers Insights, Growth Rate Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2028

Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market Size – USD 1.11 Billion in 2020, Market Trends – Rising adoption of automation in manufacturing industry.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global big data analytics in manufacturing market is expected to reach a market size of USD 11.03 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A key driving factor includes increasing application of big data analytics in manufacturing industry for demand forecasting.

Increasing demand for asset optimization solutions is expected to further fuel growth of the global big data analytics in manufacturing market growth during the forecast period. Rising adoption of automation in manufacturing industry is also expected to propel global big data analytics in manufacturing market growth.

The high cost of big data analytics solutions is expected to hamper growth of the global big data analytics in manufacturing market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Key Highlights from the Report

Increasing adoption of big data analytics software for production forecasting and business performance measurement is driving revenue growth of the solution segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 33.2% over the forecast period.

In terms of market share, the cloud-based segment is expected to lead among the other deployment segments in the global big data analytics in manufacturing market during the forecast period due to increasing implementation of cloud technology in manufacturing industry.

Increasing need to reduce the number of failures during production is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the predictive maintenance segment in the global big data analytics in manufacturing market during the forecast period.

The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Alteryx Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, and Angoss Software Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global big data analytics in manufacturing market on the basis of component, deployment, application, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Solution

Service

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Predictive Quality

Predictive Maintenance

Anomaly Detection

Tool Life-cycle Optimization

Computer Vision

Supply Chain Management

Production Forecasting

Work Cell Optimization

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Others

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 – 2028 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing industry.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

