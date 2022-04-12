Agricultural Robots Market Growth Rate, Top Manufacturers Insights, Development Strategies by Regions Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Agricultural Robots Market Size – USD 6.94 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 34.4%, Market Trends – Increasing R&D activities

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agricultural robots market size was USD 6.94 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 34.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing population stimulates demand for food and this factor is driving agricultural robot market revenue growth.

Increasing population growth is driving demand for food production and supply and this is driving deployment of agricultural robots in various countries. Global population is rising, but there is still a sharp decline in labor force in the agricultural sector. Moreover, agricultural robots keep a check on crops and can monitor for various types of pests and insects. Demand for modernized farming processes supported by government offers and subsidies to farmers are factors expected to continue driving market revenue growth.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Agricultural Robots market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Agricultural Robots market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Agricultural Robots market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

Indoor segment revenue is expected to expand at a steady rate during the forecast period. Indoor farming robots comprise 3D cameras, which are capable of capturing information from modules placed in front of them and help in plant harvesting, inspection, and sowing. Furthermore, indoor farming robots are capable of identifying pests and diseases, and alerts enable safeguarding crops against damage and improving plant health.

Hardware segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid rate over the forecast period. Rising deployment of cost-efficient Internet of Things (IoT) based technologies and sensors to produce superior quality crops are expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. In addition, various types of hardware such as driverless tractors and UAVs can be operated autonomously with the help of Global Positioning System (GPS).

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to register fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing population in countries in the region coupled with shortage of farming labor work force are key factors driving market growth. In addition, depletion of arable land and water sources is supporting demand for agricultural robots in the region.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the Agricultural Robots industry are:

Trimble Inc., Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, Lely, Ag Leader Technology, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc., Topcon, DeLaval, BouMatic, and Agjunction.

Emergen Research has segmented the global agricultural robots market on the basis of offering, farming environment, type, farm produce, application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Software

Service

Farming Environment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Indoor

outdoor

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Milking Robots

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) / Drones

Driverless Tractors

Automated Harvesting System

Others

Farm Produce Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Field Crops

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy & Livestock

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Field Farming

Harvest Management

Soil Management

Dairy Management

Others

The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Agricultural Robots market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Agricultural Robots Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Agricultural Robots market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Agricultural Robots market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Radical Features of the Agricultural Robots Market Report:

The report encompasses Agricultural Robots market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Agricultural Robots industry

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

