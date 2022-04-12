Fitness App Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 20.87% during 2022-2027 | IMARC Group
SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fitness App Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,”The global fitness app market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.87% during 2022-2027
A fitness app can be downloaded on mobile devices, such as tablets or smartphones, using the internetto collect data on physical activities and calories burnt during a workout. It offers users instructions and tips on exercise, physical training, nutritional programs, and other fitness topics. It also provides the facility of connecting users with a personal coach or nutritionist to get a customized fitness or workout routine.
Report Metric
Historical: 2016-2021
Base Year: 2022
Forecast Year: 2022-2027
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global Fitness App Market Trends:
The increasing prevalence of eating disorders,along with the rising focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, represents one of the key factors driving the market. In addition, the growing use of tablets, smartphones, and wearable devices is increasing the download rates of fitness apps. Furthermore, the increasing influence of social media and advertisement platforms, coupled with the rising penetration of the internet, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, in fitness apps is driving the market.
Fitness App Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Aaptiv Inc., Adidas AG, Appinventiv, Applico LLC, ASICS America Corporation (ASICS Corporation), Azumio Inc., Fitbit Inc. (Alphabet Inc.), MyFitnessPal Inc. (Under Armour Inc.), Nike Inc., Noom Inc. and Wahoo Fitness.
The report has segmented the market on the based on region, type, platform and device.
Breakup by Type:
Exercise and Weight Loss
Diet and Nutrition
Activity Tracking
Others
Breakup by Platform:
Android
IOS
Others
Breakup by Device:
Smartphones
Tablets
Wearable Devices
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
