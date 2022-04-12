Fitness App Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 20.87% during 2022-2027 | IMARC Group

fitness app market Report

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fitness App Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,”The global fitness app market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.87% during 2022-2027

A fitness app can be downloaded on mobile devices, such as tablets or smartphones, using the internetto collect data on physical activities and calories burnt during a workout. It offers users instructions and tips on exercise, physical training, nutritional programs, and other fitness topics. It also provides the facility of connecting users with a personal coach or nutritionist to get a customized fitness or workout routine.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Fitness App Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of eating disorders,along with the rising focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, represents one of the key factors driving the market. In addition, the growing use of tablets, smartphones, and wearable devices is increasing the download rates of fitness apps. Furthermore, the increasing influence of social media and advertisement platforms, coupled with the rising penetration of the internet, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, in fitness apps is driving the market.

Fitness App Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Aaptiv Inc., Adidas AG, Appinventiv, Applico LLC, ASICS America Corporation (ASICS Corporation), Azumio Inc., Fitbit Inc. (Alphabet Inc.), MyFitnessPal Inc. (Under Armour Inc.), Nike Inc., Noom Inc. and Wahoo Fitness.

The report has segmented the market on the based on region, type, platform and device.

Breakup by Type:

Exercise and Weight Loss

Diet and Nutrition

Activity Tracking

Others

Breakup by Platform:

Android

IOS

Others

Breakup by Device:

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

