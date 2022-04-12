Tobacco Paper Market to Reach USD 1.58 Billion by 2028; Rising Popularity of Roll-Your-Own Cigarettes & Low Cost of RYO Product to Bolster Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Increasing demand for eco-friendly cigarette papers and make in process from organic sources like fruit and vegetable pulp, cultivated cotton etc. is driving the growth of tobacco paper market.

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global tobacco paper market is expected to grow from USD 1.23 Billion in 2020 to USD 1.58 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.04% during the forecast period 2021-2028.



The increase in demand for treeless cigarette rolling papers, the popularity of roll-your-own (RYO) cigarettes among the younger generation are some of the factors fuelling the tobacco paper market.



Tobacco paper vendors are now focusing on eco-friendly cigarette papers. They now offer eco-friendly products, for instance, tree-less cigarette paper and filter tips. Different fruit pulp and vegetable pulp are now getting used for the rolling papers in place of trees by the tobacco paper manufacturers. The manufacturers are in such practices because eco-friendly products are in great demand, even in the case of tobacco paper. The Tobacco paper manufacturers are also coming up with different added features to attract more customers like slow-burning, giving less smokes and odour. These features are really propelling the tobacco paper market. The technological advancement with the time have led to tobacco paper rollers, with which very less effort is required for the rolling of paper, thus increases the efficiency of the rolling process. This factor also is propelling the tobacco paper market. The stringent regulations by the government regulatory bodies on electronic cigarettes are restricting its sales, which is also forcing the electronic cigarette population to shift towards Roll your own cigarettes side. Also, the RYO products are cheaper compared to the factory-made cigarettes. This factor is fuelling the demand for RYO products and thus propelling the tobacco paper market.



The high demand for electronic cigarettes is acting as a restraint for the market, but, the stringent government regulations are restricting the sales of electronic cigarette in many regions. Also, the growing awareness about the health will also hamper the business in the forecasting period. But tobacco paper manufacturers are coming up with a new strategy like vendors are now focusing on eco-friendly cigarette papers. They now offer eco-friendly products, for instance, tree-less cigarette paper and filter tips. The tobacco paper manufacturers are now making the rolling paper from organic sources like fruit and vegetable pulp, cultivated cotton etc. All these factors are propelling the tobacco paper market.



The major players in global tobacco paper market include Bukit Muria Jaya, Delfortgroup AG, GlatzFeinpapiere, Hangzhou Huafeng Paper Co., Ltd., Mudanjiang Hengfeng Paper Co., Ltd., Republic Technologies (UK) Ltd, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and The Rolling Paper Company among others.



• The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies such as adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, alliances and partnerships to improve their market position in the global tobacco paper industry. For instance, Snail Custom Rolling Papers came up with more than 2000 unique designs of rolling papers for around 1000 different clients, which include artists, festivals, clubs, bands, bars etc.



The cigarette tissue segment is accounted to have the highest market share of 43.15% in 2020



Paper grades of cigarette paper include cigarette tissue, plug wrap paper, and tipping paper. The cigarette tissue segment held the highest market share of 43.15% in 2020. This is widely in demand because it prevents the inhalation of hazardous material.



Wood pulp segment dominated the market with the highest market value of USD 352.05 million in 2020



The material segment includes hemp, wood pulp, rice, flax, linen, and sisal. Wood pulp segment is accounted for the highest market value of USD 352.05 million in 2020. The awareness among people about the environment have increased the demand for eco-friendly product. Now the vendors are much more concentrating on making cigarette paper from organic sources, such as fruit and vegetable pulp and cultivated cotton. These factors are dominating the wood pulp segment.



10 gsm - 25 gsmsegment dominated the market with the highest market value of USD 507.86 million in 2020



The weight segment includes up to 10 gsm, 10 gsm-25 gsm, and above 25 gsm. 10 gsm - 25 gsm is accounted for the highest market value of USD 507.86 Million in 2020, This is because this weight segment are used as light- and ultra-lightweight papers for the manufacturing of RYO cigarettes rolling paper.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Tobacco Paper Market



• North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific is accounted to have the highest market share in 2020 because there is an increase in disposable income of the people of developing economies like India and China. The increase in per capita income of the people in emerging economies in this region have changed their lifestyle. Also, India has the youngest population; these are the reason for the highest market share of the region. Europe is having the second highest market share because here, vendors are offering rolling papers with innovative designs. Also, there is a great demand for ecofriendly tobacco paper. Also, the demand for RYO cigarettes is increasing but having a high demand for electronic cigarettes, but the stringent government regulations are restricting the sales of electronic cigarette in this region. This has shifted the electronic cigarette population towards Roll Your own cigarette side.



The global tobacco paper market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion).All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



