4D Printing Market size is projected to reach USD 1,971.4 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 41.3% 

Advancements in bio-fabrication technology is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4D Printing Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global 4D Printing market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global 4D Printing market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the 4D Printing market.

The 4D printing market size is expected to reach USD 1,971.4 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 41.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing deployment of 4D technology in the manufacturing sector due to self-transforming and reshaping capabilities, as well as increased R&D activities to enhance application scope in industries such as construction and electronics. One of the most important research areas for 4D printing is smart materials. Similarly, rising demand for flexible products for applications such as self-folding packaging, adaptive wind turbines, and other uses is driving deployment of innovative 4D printing technology.

Some major companies in the global market report include 3D Systems Corporation, Autodesk, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Organovo, Materialise NV, EnvisionTEC, Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, ExOne, Heineken N.V., and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the 4D Printing market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the 4D Printing market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the 4D Printing market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Programmable carbon fiber segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its behavior, high stiffness, strength, and low weight properties, which makes it suitable for a wide range of industrial applications. This material can be easily transformed by printing active material on flexible carbon fiber and activating it with heat. It also aids in the reduction of failure-prone mechanisms and reduction of total weight. These factors are resulting in increasing areas of applications of 4D printed materials and this is expected to continue to drive market growth over the forecast period.

4D printing market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share among other regional markets during the forecast period. Growing emphasis on technological advancements as well as rising adoption of additive manufacturing are key factors driving market growth in the U.S. Moreover, increasing 4D bio-printing in medical therapy is expected to result in more opportunities for companies operating in the region.

Aerospace & defense segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate over the forecast period. The shape memory technique used in 4D printing can aid in the formation of a self-deploying structures, which may be used in the aerospace sector; for example, to create air ventilation systems. Airbus S.A.S. is also working on approaches to cool aircraft engines using a smart material that reacts to temperature.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global 4D printing market on the basis of material type, end-use, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Programmable Carbon Fiber

Programmable Wood - Custom Printed Wood Grain

Programmable Textiles

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Construction

Clothing

Healthcare

Utility

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

​​​​​​​Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global 4D Printing market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

