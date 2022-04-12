Amorphous Metals Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends Scope and Upcoming Opportunities With Forecast
Increasing need for good thermal conductivity and increasing need for high resistance against corrosion are some key factors driving market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Amorphous Metals Market research report is a detailed document outlining the recent advancements and developments in the Amorphous Metals business sphere considering 2019 as the base year and 2020-2028 as the forecast timeline. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.
The amorphous metals market size reached USD 985.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for good thermal conductivity and increasing need for high resistance against corrosion is expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing need for amorphous metals for scratch resistance will boost revenue growth of the market. Corrosion and abrasion of metals used in building construction are major issues in all countries, and better substitutions are urgently required to address this issue. Corrosion of metals can be problematic because it could result in affecting building structure and strength.
Major companies in the market report include Hitachi Metal, Ltd., Materion Corporation, Qingdao Yunlu Advanced Materials Technology Co., Ltd., China Amorphous Technology Co., Ltd., Zhaojing Incorporated, Shijiazhuang Shenke Metal Products Co., Ltd., Federal Steel Supply, Inc., Advanced Metal Technology, Inc. (Amtech), Henan Zhongyue Amorphous New Materials Co., Ltd., and Junhua Technology Co., Ltd.
Competitive Terrain:
The Global Amorphous Metals Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.
Market Overview:
The research report on the Amorphous Metals market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Amorphous Metals business sphere.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
Chemical process segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising demand for high tensile strength alloys. High tensile alloys are developed by different chemical processes such as physical vapor deposition, solid state reaction, ion radiation, and rapid cooling.
Iron based segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to rising need for temperature stability and wearing resistance of alloys.
Asia Pacific market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share due to robust presence of major market players providing amorphous metals such as Hitachi Metal, Ltd., Qingdao Yunlu Advanced Materials Technology Co., Ltd., China Amorphous Technology Co., Ltd., and Zhaojing Incorporated among others in countries in the region.
Emergen Research has segmented global amorphous metals market on the basis of type, process, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)
Iron Based
Cobalt Based
Others
Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)
Chemical Process
Physical Process
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)
Distribution Transformer
Electronic Machinery
Electronic Components
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)
Residential
Industrial
Electrical
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
Key Benefits of Buying the Global Amorphous Metals Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape
Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies
The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Amorphous Metals Market
Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate
In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Amorphous Metals Market
Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere
Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Amorphous Metals Market
