Dr. Nooristani CEO of Balance7 Announces New Blog Post: Kidney Stones & How To Avoid Them

According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) it is estimated that 19 percent of males and 9 percent of females will be diagnosed with a kidney stone by the age of 70 years old

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles , April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Kidney stones will wake you up with a really severe back (flank) pain that will often radiate to the abdomen and especially to the groin, testicle, and labia areas. It is often sharp and stabbing in nature. It may also be colicky and the pain is often associated with nausea and vomiting. If an infection is the reason, you will have fever and chills, the pain will get worse and sometimes will migrate down within 30-90 minutes. The pain is positional and sometimes people get some relief from it by being in a fetal position in the bed. Kidney stones have several stages of pain that last from 30 min to several days if it is not treated appropriately. And lastly, if you see blood in your urine don't panic, it is very common. 

The good news is about 80 to 90% of kidney stones pass spontaneously. About 3% of patients need admission to the hospital because of the pain, inability to pass the stone, or hydration. If the stone is big then it will require surgical removal. Hydration is the key to successful treatment of all kidney stones. Kidney stones are related to decreased urine volume or increased excretion of stone-forming components such as calcium, oxalate, uric acid, cystine, xanthine, and phosphate. To learn more about Kidney Stones and how to avoid them visit:  https://www.balance7.com/what-causes-kidney-stones-how-to-avoid-them








Meet the Dr.

CEO of Balance7™, Dr. Nooristani is a licensed medical doctor with 16 years of experience practicing medicine.

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.