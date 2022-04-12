Feed Additives Market Is Expected To Reach USD 60.5 Billion In 2028, With A CAGR of 6.5% | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing production of animal feed and growing consumption of dairy and meat products are some key factors fueling growth of the feed additives market

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Feed Additives Market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company. It also sheds light on product advancement, technological developments, and research and development activities.

The global Feed Additives Market size is expected to reach USD 60.5 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 6.5%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for animal-based products is a key driver supporting market revenue growth. Feed additives are products that are used in livestock nutrition to enhance feed quality and improve total development and growth of animals. These products help in increasing feed intake and also provide necessary nutrients otherwise lacking in the diet. Rapid increase in cattle farming along with growing awareness about advantages of including additives in animal feed are some significant factors enhancing growth of the feed additives market.

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and studies the key competitors of the industry. The report focuses on company overview, financial standing, global market position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, and business expansion plans. It also focuses on recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The study includes SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape.

Key Participants:

The major vendors in the global market include Cargill (US), DowDuPont (US), ADM (US), Evonik (Germany), BASF (Germany), DSM (The Netherlands), Solvay (Belgium), Ajinomoto (Japan), Novozymes (Denmark), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), InVivo (France), Nutreco (The Netherlands), Kemin (US), Adisseo (France), and Alltech (US).

Some key highlights from the report:

• Based on type, the amino acid segment revenue is expected to account for a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to extensive use of amino acids in cattle and pig feed.

• In context to form, the liquid segment is projected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. High revenue is attributed to factors such as easy handling, cost-effectiveness, and quick mixing with feed.

• Based on livestock, the poultry segment revenue accounted for substantial market share in 2020 and is projected to continue dominating other livestock segments between 2021 and 2028. Factors such as high demand for poultry products such as eggs, milk, chicken along with increasing population and recent trend for high protein diet are contributing to elevated growth of the segment.

• North American market revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to factors such as high consumption of animal-based products, strict regulations and standards for meat quality combined with availability of raw materials like corn and maize in abundance.

• Europe is expected to account for considerable revenue share during the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing demand for livestock products and ban on usage of antibiotics in animal feed.

• Adisseo announced acquisition of FRAmelco Group in September 2020. Adisseo is expected to become a leading specialty feed additives company as a result of this acquisition.

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global feed additives market based on type, livestock, form source, and region:

Based On Type: (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Amino Acids

• Phosphates

• Vitamins

• Acidifiers

• Carotenoids

• Enzymes

• Mycotoxin detoxifiers

• Flavors & Sweeteners

• Antibiotics

• Minerals

• Antioxidants

• Non-protein Nitrogen

• Phytogenics

• Preservatives

• Probiotics

Based On Livestock: (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Ruminants

o Dairy

o Beef

o Calf

o Others

 Sheep

 Goat

o Poultry

 Broilers

 Layers

 Breeders

o Swine

 Starter

 Sow

 Grower

o Aquatic Animals

o Others

 Equine

 Pets

Based On Form (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Dry

• Liquid

Based On Source: (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Synthetic

• Natural

Based On Region (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest Of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key point summary:

• Report Coverage: It includes information pertaining to vendors, product offerings in the global Feed Additives market, report timeline, and objectives of the study. Furthermore, this section highlights market segments included in the report based on types, applications, end-user industries, and regions.

• Executive Summary: It offers extensive historical analysis, competitive landscape, regional analysis, CAGR, key trends, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, risks, as well as other micro- and macro-economic indicators.

• Company Profiles: This section gives extensive profiles of the dominant players in the Feed Additives sector on the basis of their value, volume, production capacity, product portfolios, and other vital aspects.

