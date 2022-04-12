Internet Penetration Drives The E-Commerce Market Growth At Rate 17%

E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising internet penetration and the growing use of smartphones are predicted to contribute to the growth of the e-commerce market. The growing usage of the internet and smartphones is shifting consumer preferences towards online shopping. Therefore, increasing internet penetration coupled with the growing number of people using smartphones is projected to boost the ecommerce market growth over the forecast period.

The global e-commerce market size is expected to grow from $2.65 trillion in 2021 to $3.09 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. The global ecommerce market share is expected to grow to $5.44 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.2%.

Increasing government and companies’ initiatives to promote e-commerce sales is a leading trend in the e-commerce market. According to Entracker’s, the Union Ministry of India announced the government plan to launch an e-commerce portal named Bharat Craft in India on lines of Alibaba, an e-commerce platform in China. This app is expected to provide a platform for MSMEs to market and sell their product, which is projected to boost the sector growth in the country.

Major players covered in the global e-commerce industry are Amazon.com Inc, JD.com Inc, Suning Commerce Group Co. Ltd, Apple Inc, Walmart Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Vipshop Holdings Ltd, Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd, Macy’s Inc, and Otto Group.

TBRC’s global e-commerce market research report is segmented by model type into business to business (B2B), business to consumer (B2C), by payment mode into card payments, bank transfers, digital wallets, cash payments, others, by application into home appliances, clothing and footwear, books, cosmetics, baby goods, groceries, others.



E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022 – By Model Type (Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C)), By Payment Mode (Card Payments, Bank Transfers, Digital Wallets, Cash Payments, Other Payment Modes), By Application (Home Appliances, Clothing and footwear, Books, Cosmetics, Baby Goods, Groceries) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a e-commerce market overview, forecast e-commerce market size and growth for the whole market, e-commerce market segments, geographies, e-commerce market trends, e-commerce market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

