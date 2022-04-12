cold chain monitoring Market is expected to grow USD 12.95 Billion by 2028 during the forecast period : Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

cold chain monitoring Market Trends – Increasing demand for processed food

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cold chain monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 12.95 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for temperature-controlled supply chains in food & beverages industries. Increasing demand for cold chain business is driving the need for better monitoring solutions. Absence of monitoring solutions could result in reducing product effectiveness, especially for drugs and pharmaceutical products, or even pose a risk to life. Rising need to ensure safety and quality of products is boosting utilization of cold chain monitoring solutions where products are kept under prescribed temperature requirements.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Cold Chain Monitoring market and its crucial segments. The supply chain disruptions and economic instability have negatively impacted the growth of the market in several key regions. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report examines the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the post-pandemic market scenario.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Cold Chain Monitoring market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• In December 2020, ORBCOMM, which is a global provider of IoT solutions, announced that it is poised to support its transportation customers in the global distribution of COVID-19 vaccine by offering its industry-leading cold chain telematics solutions. The IoT solutions of ORBCOMM offers end-to-end tracking, monitoring, and control of refrigerated trailers, sea containers, and dry vans throughout the supply chain on rail, road, and sea.

• Hardware segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing utilization of advanced hardware to increase efficiency of cold chain monitoring systems is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of this segment.

• Storage segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The advent of more sensitive products such as biologics, which require proper packaging with monitoring solutions, has been driving rising demand for cold chain storage facilities with advanced monitoring technologies.

Key companies profiled in the Cold Chain Monitoring report include:

ORBCOMM, Sensitech Inc., Berlinger & Co. AG, Monnit, Controlant, ELPRO-BUCHS AG, Veridify Security, Savi Technology, Zest Labs, Inc., and Infratab, Inc.

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cold chain monitoring market on the basis of offering, logistics, application, and region:

• Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Hardware

1. RFID Devices

2. Networking Devices

3. Sensors & Data Loggers

4. Telematics & Telemetry Devices

o Software

1. Cloud-based

2. On-premise

• Logistics Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Transportation

o Storage

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Food & Beverages

o Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

o Chemicals

o Others

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

