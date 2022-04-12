Probiotic Drinks Market Is Expected To Reach The Valuation of USD 23.9 Billion By 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for probiotic-fortified beverages and rising consumer focus on health are key factors bolstered market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Probiotic Drinks Market report offers a thorough analysis of the regions with regards to production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, technological and product advancements, current and emerging trends, consumer demands, consumer behavior shifts, and presence of key market players in each region. The report also covers a comprehensive country-wise analysis to impart better understanding of the scope and growth of the market.

The global Probiotic Drinks Market size is expected to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth can be majorly attributed to rising awareness about health & wellness among consumers worldwide, growing demand for functional foods & beverages, and increasing consumer preference for probiotics due to health benefits.

Download PDF Sample for this Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3940

The report focuses on company overview, financial standing, global market position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, and business expansion plans. It also focuses on recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The study includes SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape.

The statistical data included in the report has been derived from reliable and authentic sources and has been verified and backed by industry experts to help readers formulate strategic investment plans. The report studies financial information gathered by extensive primary and secondary research to offer accurate market insights. The report also offers a holistic overview of the market share, market size, market revenue growth, and segments and sub-segments along with strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants. The report also emphasizes nascent market segments and provides insights into the growth prospects and opportunities.

Key Players:

Amul, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Nestle SA, Danone S.A., PepsiCo, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group, Harmless Harvest, NextFoods, Chobani, LLC, DuPont, Bio-K Plus International Inc., and General Mills are key players in the global Probiotic Drinks

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• The dairy-based Probiotic Drinks segment accounted for highest revenue share in the global Probiotic Drinks market in 2020. Surging consumption of fermented dairy-based drinks worldwide and rising consumer awareness about the benefits offered by these beverages are driving revenue growth of this segment.

• The plant-based Probiotic Drinks segment is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of lactose-intolerance and growing demand for plant-based functional beverages among vegan consumer base are some factors expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

• The Asia Pacific Probiotic Drinks market is projected to register the highest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing demand for functional drinks and shots, rising prevalence of gut health-related disorders, growing awareness about health benefits of probiotics, and surging demand for food products containing probiotics such as soy sauce and yogurt in countries in the region are major factors supporting market growth. Increasing usage of probiotics in feed for various animals is further expected to drive growth of the market in this region.

Request Customization @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3940

For the purpose of this report, the global Probiotic Drinks market is segmented based on the product type, ingredient type, distribution channel, and region:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Dairy-based Probiotic Drinks

• Plant-based Probiotic Drinks

By Ingredient Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Bacteria

• Lactobacillus (lactobacillus reuteri, lactobacillus acidophilus, etc.)

• Bifidobacterium (bifidobacterium infantis, bifidobacterium lactis, bifidobacterium longum, etc.)

• Streptococcus Thermophilus

• Others

• Yeast

• Saccharomyces boulardii

• Others

By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Supermarkets/hypermarkets

• Health Stores/pharmacies

• Online retail stores

• Convenience stores

• Others

Purchase Premium Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/3940

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of the Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Browse full report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/probiotic-drinks-market

Objective of Studies:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Probiotic Drinks market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Probiotic Drinks market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Read Related Reports:

Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fish-protein-hydrolysate-market

Manuka Honey Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/manuka-honey-market

Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/niacin-vitamin-b3-market

Global Sugar Excipients Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sugar-excipients-market

Halal Ingredients Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/halal-ingredients-market

About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.