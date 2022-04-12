Demand for Global Crowdfunding Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 28.2 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 11.8% | Industry Trends, Status, Revenue, Opportunities, Segmentation Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[210+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Crowdfunding Market size & share revenue is expected to cross USD 28.2 billion by 2028, at a a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 11.8 % between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Gust, Crowdfunder, RocketHub, FirstGiving, Teespring, DonorsChoose.org, CircleUp, GiveForward, Fundable, YouCaring, IFunding, GoFundMe, Patreon, CrowdRise, Kiva, Kickstarter, Causes, FundRazr, Indiegogo., and others.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Global Crowdfunding Market By Type (Donation, Equity Crowdfunding, Reward-Based Crowdfunding, and Others), By Sales Model (Reward, P2P Lending, Equity Investment, Hybrid, and Others), By Application (Healthcare, Technology, Product, Cultural Industries, and Others), By Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Market Insights, Data analysis, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028” in its research database.

How Big is The Crowdfunding Market?

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Crowdfunding Market size & share was worth about 13.5 (USD billion) in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around 28.2 (USD billion) by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 11.8% during the projection period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Crowdfunding? How does it work?

Market Overview:

Crowdfunding exchanges a service or product for money contributed to a project or business. Crowdfunding is an appealing fundraising option because it requires no money to be returned. Crowdfunding has been a popular method of raising funds for numerous small enterprises and creative projects. It is used to raise funds for individual programs such as R & D, the creation of new prototypes, and the development of new products. It allows for direct market access and eliminates the need for venture capitalists or banks. When compared to traditional methods, it is considered a configurable, adaptable, and efficient fundraising solution.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/crowdfunding-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 210+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 13.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 28.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Gust, Crowdfunder, RocketHub, FirstGiving, Teespring, DonorsChoose.org, CircleUp, GiveForward, Fundable, YouCaring, IFunding, GoFundMe, Patreon, CrowdRise, Kiva, Kickstarter, Causes, FundRazr, and Indiegogo., among others. Key Segment By Type, Sales Model, Application, Deployment Type, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Crowdfunding Market: Growth Factors

The expansion of the market is aided by the use of social media platforms

One of the primary driving factors for the global crowdfunding market is the increase in small businesses and startups because it aids in the provision of funding to businesses that face financial challenges or have a limited budget. Despite the increased use of social networking sites, marketing agencies are looking forward to generating funds through online portals and software. This factor is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for crowdfunding market participants. Low investment liquidity, however, as well as regulatory constraints and associated risks in crowdfunding, are expected to halt market growth.

Crowdfunding Market Opportunities

Crowdfunding is associated with a number of opportunities

Crowdfunding platforms are increasingly being used by businesses not only to obtain financing but also as a marketing platform. Fundraisers can use crowdfunding for market testing, particularly in terms of pricing. In some cases, funders are offered the opportunity to pre-purchase commodities from a new venture. Fundraisers could thus project the potential performance of a particular venture through market prices and the volume of pre-sales over a limited time period.

Browse the full “Global Crowdfunding Market - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Market Insights, Data analysis, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/crowdfunding-market

Crowdfunding Market Breakdown

The global crowdfunding market is segregated on the basis of type, sales model, application, deployment type, and region. By type, the market is divided into donation, equity crowdfunding, reward-based crowdfunding, and others. The majority of the market share is accounted for by reward-based crowdfunding, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. By sales model, the market is classified into reward, P2P lending, equity investment, hybrid, and others. During the projected period, the P2P lending prototype will make up a large portion of the global crowdfunding market share.

By application, the market is classified into healthcare, technology, product, cultural industries, and others. Cultural industries account for the majority of crowdfunding events and thus account for the majority of market share, which is projected to continue even during the forecast period, followed by technology. By deployment type, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment makes up the majority of sales volume and is anticipated to grow throughout the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/crowdfunding-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global crowdfunding market include -

Gust

Crowdfunder

RocketHub

FirstGiving

Teespring

DonorsChoose.org

CircleUp

GiveForward

Fundable

YouCaring

IFunding

GoFundMe

Patreon

CrowdRise

Kiva

Kickstarter

Causes

FundRazr

Indiegogo

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the crowdfunding market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11.8%.

The Crowdfunding market was worth around US$ 13.5 Bn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 28.2 Bn by 2028.

By sales model, The P2P lending model will account for a significant amount of the crowdfunding market.

By application, the cultural industries dominate the market share and are expected to do so during the forecast period, followed by technology.

Crowdfunding allows marketers to price discriminate. Marketers may get high-value customers to pay more for a product by deliberately setting the crowdfunding campaign goal and pre-order price.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to increase at the quickest rate, with a 4.8 percent growth between 2022 and 2028.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for the Crowdfunding industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Crowdfunding Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Crowdfunding Industry?

What segments does the Crowdfunding Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Crowdfunding Market sample report and company profiles?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/crowdfunding-market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, businessmen and small-scale businesses largely used crowdfunding to secure financing for their creative projects. According to the Journal of Medical Internet Research, the overall number of GoFundMe campaigns related to COVID-19 increased by 735 percent in March 2020. According to Enventys Partners, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of Kickstarter projects increased by 8.8 percent from January to April 2020.

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a 4.8% annual growth rate. In the United States, start-ups account for more than 17.5% of the total population, while in Canada, start-ups account for 18.4% of the total population. As a result, crowdfunding will have a huge opportunity in North America. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and most advanced region. It is expected to account for the lion's share of global revenue by 2028.

Recent Developments

May 2020: BuildHer, a crowdfunding platform for women of African descent based in the United Kingdom, has officially launched its service. BuildHer, which was founded in 2018, claims to provide disadvantaged young women in Kenya with accredited construction skills, resulting in changing male attitudes, increasing financial prosperity, and promoting gender equality in the construction industry.

BuildHer, a crowdfunding platform for women of African descent based in the United Kingdom, has officially launched its service. BuildHer, which was founded in 2018, claims to provide disadvantaged young women in Kenya with accredited construction skills, resulting in changing male attitudes, increasing financial prosperity, and promoting gender equality in the construction industry. April 2020: Aescuvest International GmbH, a renowned crowdfunding platform operated by EIT Health in their Call4Ideas Campaign, seeks to aid start-ups and researchers in their efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve, thereby accelerating their market entry.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/crowdfunding-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

The global crowdfunding market is segmented as follows:

The global crowdfunding market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Donation

Equity Crowdfunding

Reward-Based Crowdfunding

Others

By Sales Model

Reward

P2P Lending

Equity Investment

Hybrid

Others

By Application

Healthcare

Technology

Product

Cultural Industries

Others

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request For Free Sample Report of the Global Crowdfunding Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/crowdfunding-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Real Estate Crowdfunding Market By Investors (Individual Investors and Institutional Investors) and By Property Type (Residential and Commercial): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast

Landscaping Services Market By Type (Mowing, Cutting and Edging Grassy Areas, Trimming Bushes, Laying Sod, Maintaining Yards and Grounds, and Others), and By Application (Commercial, and Residential): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast

Rolling Stock Market By Product (Locomotive, Rapid Transit Vehicle, & Wagon), By Type (Diesel & Electric), By Train Type (Rail Freight & Passenger Rails), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast

Analytical Standards Market By Application (Food & Beverages (Organisms (GMO), Carbohydrates, Mycotoxins, Food Additives, Fatty Acids, Flavors & Fragrances, Peptides, and Others), Pharmaceutical & Life Science, Veterinary, Petrochemistry, Environment, and Forensics), and By Technique (Spectroscopy, Physical Properties Testing, Titrimetry, and Chromatography): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast

Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market By Product (Surveillance & Security, Humanoid, Rehabilitation, and Socially Assistive), Portability (Fixed base and Mobile) and Application (Stroke, Orthopedics, Cognitive & Motor Skills, Sports and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast

Behavioral Health Market By Disorder Type (Anxiety Disorder, ADHD, Bipolar Disorders, Alcohol use disorder, Depression, Eating Disorder, Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PSTD), Substance Abuse Disorder, Schizophrenia and Others), and Service (Outpatient Counseling, Intensive Case Management, Home-based Treatment Services, Inpatient Hospital Treatment, Emergency Mental Health Service, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com