Biologics Market demand with COVID-19 recovery analysis 2021 better delivery process to boost market growth by 2028

The global biologics market is projected to reach USD 567.96 Billion in 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest and updated research report on the Global biologics market covers a comprehensive overview of the Biologics market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Biologics market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Rising occurrences of target conditions and advancements in biomedical technology are among the significant factors influencing market revenue growth.

Biologics Market Size – USD 299.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.4%, Market Trends –Surging demand and higher adoption of novel therapies

Some major companies operating in the global market include Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Sanofi, Samsung BioLogics, Merck Co. Inc., Celltrion, AbbVie Inc., Johnson Johnson Services Inc., Eli Lilly Company, F Hoffman La Roche, Addgene, Novartis AG, and GlaxoSmithKline.

Additionally, the rapidly increasing burden of chronic diseases globally is fueling market growth. According to statics released by World Health Organization (WHO), the burden of chronic diseases had been estimated to increase by 57.0% from 2001 to 2020. Developing countries are expected to be highly impacted, thereby contributing to 60.0% of the global burden of chronic diseases.

Surging demand and higher adoption of novel biologics drugs and therapies across the globe for the treatment of disease conditions is a significant factor causative of steady market revenue growth. One such novel drug is Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), which is a highly effective drug used in disease treatment. In cancer treatment, ADC delivers drugs to the disease/target cells with a very high specificity, thereby maximizing efficacy and lessening systemic exposure, as well as associated side effect risks. Based on payload attached to the antibody, ADC can be deployed to influence several biological functions

Competitive Outlook:

The global Biologics market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Biologics market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Emergence of several startups such as ILYA Pharma, Elasmogen, Cygnal Therapeutics, TiumBio, and Entos Pharmaceuticals is also contributing significantly to market growth.

In September 2020, Biocon Biologics Ltd. and Mylan made an announcement about the introduction of biosimilar Semglee in the US. This biosimilar is available, both in pre-filled pen and vials, and is intended for controlling high blood pressure in adults having type 2 diabetes and pediatric patients having type 1 diabetes.

Among the source segments, mammalian segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid growth rate over forecast period. Expression systems deploying mammalian cells for recombinant hormones/proteins can introduce appropriate protein folding, PTM (post-translational modifications), and product assembly that are essential for overall biological activity.

Among the application segments, the cancer segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Biologics assists the immune system in quickly recognizing cancer cells in the human body, as well as attacking the malignant cells, switching on/off the signals from cancerous cells and aiding in dodging the immune system cells.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over forecast period due to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising investments in biologics development, and better reimbursement scenario in some countries in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global biologics on the basis of source, product type, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Microbial

Mammalian

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Hormones/Proteins

Cellular-Based Biologics

Gene-Based Biologics

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Immunological Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Hematological Disorders

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Biologics market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Biologics industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Biologics market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Biologics industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Global Biologics Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Biologics market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Biologics market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Biologics market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Biologics industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Overview of the Biologics Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Biologics industry

