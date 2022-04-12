Tactile Sensor Market Size Hit USD 21.98 Billion at CAGR of 14.5%, By 2028

Reports And Data

Tactile Sensor Market Size – USD 7,358.4 Million in 2020, CAGR of 14.5%, Increase in demand for tactile sensors in the consumer electronics products.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for the tactile sensors in the aftermarket sales-type coupled with high investment in R&D of tactile sensors are fueling the market growth.

The global Tactile Sensor Market is forecast to reach USD 21.98 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The tactile sensor work as the adoptive sensing technology, which accumulates and provides feedback in response of the physical interaction. These sensors basically work as the cutaneous sense and the kinesthetic sense in the human body. The advanced adaptive tactile sensing technology can be sensitive to both the dynamic and static forces and is capable of measuring the internal and external state of systems. The rising requirement of the robotics technology in different sectors and an increase in the practice of machine learning and its research and development are helping in the market growth highly. Capacitive & axial array sensors will likely be in high demand during the forecast period.

APAC is forecasted to achieve the fastest growth of about 18.9% in the period 2019 – 2026, due to its extensive growth in the consumer electronics products market coupled with the massive demand for this sensor in the electronic gadgets and appliances manufacturing industries. China, Japan, and India are some of the fastest-growing markets due to the immense growth in the consumer base.

Key participants include Synaptics Incorporated, Tekscan Inc., Tacterion GmbH, Weiss Robotics GmbH, Pressure Profile Systems, Barrett Technology, Touch International Inc., Cirque Corporation, Annon Piezo Technology, and Romheld.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2080

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The tactile mechanism in the machineries reacts instantly and having no latencies to mechanical force-feedback interfaces. These sensors provide directional vibration and the adoptive sensing feedbacks. The heavy-duty industrial machines perform very smooth and make the operation safe. The industrial machinery segment had a market share of 13.4% in 2018 and will likely be growing at a CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period.

• The automotive industry is one of the largest contributors to this market. Incorporating tactile sensors in various alerting systems are highly useful for the drivers. The market revenue for this segment in 2026 is estimated to be approximately USD 2.61 Billion, having grown with a rate of 15.4% during the period 2019 – 2026.

• Using conductive rubber material helps in measuring the pressure from the external interactions. The market share is estimated to be about 8.4% by 2026 for this segment, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

• APAC is forecasted to achieve the fastest growth of about 18.9% throughout the forecast period, owing to its extensive growth in the consumer electronics products coupled with global shift of the manufacturing units in the Asia Pacific counties such as China, India, and Taiwan from the North America and European regions.

• Europe would reach a market share of 27.7% by 2026 and would grow at a CAGR of 14.1% in the forecast period. Germany has the highest number of valuable manufacturers in this region, while U.K. and France are the fastest-growing markets.

• North America is leading the global market, with 39.4% of market possession in 2018 and would continue dominating with a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. U.S. possesses the highest market share in the global market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/tactile-sensor-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global tactile sensor market on the basis of the type, technology, sales type, end-use verticals, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Conductive Rubber

• Carbon Sponge

• Pneumatic Reset

• Micro Switch

• Carbon Fiber

• Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Resistive

• Capacitive

• Force/Torque Sensitive

• Thermal

• Piezoresistive

• Piezoelectric

• Hydraulic

• Magnetic

• Axial Arrays

Sales Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• OEM

• Aftermarket

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Robotics

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Marine

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare Equipment

• Industrial Machinery

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

• Latin America

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2080

Key Advantages of Tactile Sensor Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Tactile Sensor industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Tactile Sensor market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.