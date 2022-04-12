Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research

The global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market is expected to reach USD 3.92 Billion by 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest and updated research report on the Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Technological advent of robotic surgery aids, 3D Printing technology for craniomaxillofacial surgery, would lead to the growth of the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market.

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Size – USD 2.50 billion in 2019, CMF Devices Market Growth – CAGR of 5.8%, Craniomaxillofacial Devices Industry Trends – Developments in device technology such as 3D Printing technology.

Increasing incidence of street accidents owing to industrialization and urbanization, coupled with increasing demand for effective reconstructive surgery, is expected to propel industry growth. The proliferation of new techniques such as bio-absorbable cranial fixation surgeries and robotic arm-assisted CMF operation is also anticipated to raise the market demand for craniomaxillofacial products over coming years. 3D craniomaxillofacial implants, virtual plating technology, improved customer service by market players, and the production of thoracic fixing devices at low prices are all anticipated to create potential growth prospects for the industry.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment. Therefore, the report fully covers the profound impact of COVID-19 on this industry, with a special focus on the affected industry segments. However, the market is expected to regain momentum in the post-COVID-19 era. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the Craniomaxillofacial Devices industry. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties.

The Orthognathic and Dental Surgery type application segment accounted for the highest share of 47.6% in the market, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%.The Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Device type product segment is estimated to reach USD 354.7 million by the year 2027.

Increasing health care spending and the geriatric population is some of the other variables that are projected to fuel demand for craniomaxillofacial surgeries over the forecast period. It is also expected that the introduction of technologically developed 3D printing devices used in cranial reconstructive surgeries to expand acceptance would provide this sector with attractive growth opportunities.

Key participants contributing significant market shares in the industry growth include DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer-Biomet, OsteoMed, Integra Lifesciences, Medartis AG, Calavera, Matrix Surgical, and KLS Martin.

A novel research report on global Craniomaxillofacial Devices has been recently published by Emergen Research to offer a comprehensive overview of the industry with latest and emerging market trends between 2021 and 2028. The report offers a detailed overview of the market with precise information about product type, application, market size, revenue share, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report also assesses market trends that can have favorable impact on the market in the coming years along with detailed examination of various market segments on global and regional levels.

Segmental Analysis

The global Craniomaxillofacial Devices market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Craniomaxillofacial Devices sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research have segmented the global craniomaxillofacial devices market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cranial Flap Fixation Device

CMF Distraction Device

Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Device

Thoracic Fixation Device

Bone Graft Substitute Device

MF Plate and Screw Fixation Device

CMF Drilling Systems

Mid Face Implant Systems

Patient-Customized Solutions

3D Printing technology Device

Bioabsorbable Osteofixation Devices

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Metal Based Implants

Titanium

Other Metal Alloys

Bioabsorbable Material

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Co-polymers

Self reinforcing (SR)

Ceramic Based Implants

Polymers/Biomaterials

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Neurosurgery

Orthognathic and Dental Surgery

Distraction Osteogenesis

Others

Plastic Surgery

ENT

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

