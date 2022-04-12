D. Marlene Thomas of Thomas Management Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FORT WASHINGTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knowledge and skills are simply not enough in today’s dynamic operating environment. Leaders must be able to understand themselves and their strengths to be effective.

D. Marlene Thomas is the president and CEO of Thomas Management Consulting, where she helps improve organizational performance through leadership development training, project management and executive coaching.

Marlene supports leaders and leadership teams through coaching, to help them transfer their learning and insights into opportunities that can drive positive and sustainable change and organizational results.

Prior to launching Thomas Management Consulting, Marlene was a dynamic leader and innovative reformer in federal and state government as well as the non-profit sector for over 30 years. She worked for the Federal Aviation Administration, Social Security Administration, Department of Transportation and the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration.

“Alphabet soup,” laughs Marlene. “I worked for the government for 30 years, and for 25 of those years, I was in leadership positions. I had good people skills. I managed people and projects well. I knew how to get things done through other people, which is key. My leaders could trust me to get the work done and get it done properly and I managed multimillion dollar budgets.”

As a certified Executive and Leadership Coach, Marlene empowers leaders to reach their highest potential. She has worked with everyone from the presidents of universities and senior executives to political appointees, executives in the inspector general's office, and doctors and lawyers at different levels in the government.

“I never had the same job for more than three years, so I'm used to working with different clientele, regardless of what their backgrounds are,” says Marlene. “What I really enjoy is a diversity of work and learning to interact with different people and learn from other people.”

Marlene says most of her clients are in high level positions, or they want to reach a high-level position. She says her coaching philosophy is that her clients already have the answers to be successful. All it requires is a shift in their mindset.

“The question is, how did you show up to other people?” says Marlene. “It's about self-awareness, emotional intelligence, the ability to recognize and understand emotions in yourself and others, and using that awareness to manage your behaviors and relationships.”

Close Up Radio will feature D. Marlene Thomas in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on April 14th at 1pm EDT and with Jim Masters on April 21st at 1pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.dmtconsults.com