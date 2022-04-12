Healthcare E-Commerce Market Launches New Applications, Helping Drive Growth Rate At 19%

Healthcare E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch of new healthcare applications for connecting doctors and patients directly is a leading trend driving the healthcare e-commerce market. For instance, XcelTech Group, a software and mobile app development company known for delivering excellence in IoT technology, and engaging mobile applications, announced the launch of a new healthcare platform, MyCare Softech Private Limited, a personalized healthcare assistance app. MyCare apps connect patients to doctors through a secure mobile application. Therefore, the launch of new healthcare applications is likely to shape the growth of the healthcare e-commerce market in the near future.

The global healthcare e-commerce market size is expected to grow from $261.25 billion in 2021 to $309.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. The global healthcare ecommerce market share is expected to grow to $613.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.7%.

Increasing consumer spending on medical products coupled with rising internet penetration is to contribute to higher demand for the global healthcare e-commerce market in the upcoming years. Growing demand for healthcare products and high internet penetration are enabling people to switch to online products, which in turn are creating higher demand for online healthcare products. According to Centres for Medicare & Medicaid services data 2021, U.S. health care spending has been increased to 9.7 percent in 2020, reaching $4.1 trillion or $12,530 per person. As a share of the nation's Gross Domestic Product, health spending accounted for 19.7 percent. This scenario is anticipated to propel the revenues for the healthcare e-commerce market over the forecast period.

Major players covered in the global healthcare e-commerce industry are Amazon, Exactcare Pharmacy, Flipkart Pvt. Ltd, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, eBay Inc, Remdi SeniorCare, Lloyds Pharmacy Ltd, McCabes Pharmacy, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, and CVS Health.

North America was the largest region in the healthcare e-commerce market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the global healthcare ecommerce market. The regions covered in the global healthcare e-commerce market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global healthcare e-commerce market analysis report is segmented by type into drug, medical devices, by application into telemedicine, caregiving services, medical consultation, by end-user into hospitals, clinics, others.



Healthcare E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Drug, Medical Devices), By Application (Telemedicine, Caregiving Services, Medical Consultation), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

