According To Reports and Data, Athleisure Market Is Expected To Reach A Decent Industry Share Globally, Till 2028

Athleisure is a type of hybrid clothing that can be worn during athletic activities as well as at workplaces, at schools, or at casual occasions.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Athleisure Market report published by Reports and Data is an investigative report that spans over 250+ pages and offers crucial insights about market dynamic, market size, revenue growth, product demand and consumption, trends and patterns, strategic initiatives of the key companies operating in the market, recent technological advancements and products developments, and risks, opportunities, and challenges faced by the players in the market. The report analyzes the historical data and trends to offer updated insights into the opportunities and growth of the market over the coming years.

The report focuses on company overview, financial standing, global market position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, and business expansion plans. It also focuses on recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The study includes SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape.

The statistical data included in the report has been derived from reliable and authentic sources and has been verified and backed by industry experts to help readers formulate strategic investment plans. The report studies financial information gathered by extensive primary and secondary research to offer accurate market insights. The report also offers a holistic overview of the market share, market size, market revenue growth, and segments and sub-segments along with strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants. The report also emphasizes nascent market segments and provides insights into the growth prospects and opportunities.

The report includes an extensive study of industry, strategic initiatives adopted by major companies, growth prospects, market position, and shares held by key participants to provide readers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape. The report also studies strategic initiatives undertaken by major companies in the market, including product launches, product innovation, and technological development, to strengthen their position in the market. It also studies notable business events, including collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and brand promotions.

An extensive analysis of the global market is included in the report which covers different factors from region-centric key statistical data to macro- and micro-economic factors that are crucial for forecast assessment. The study also offers a comprehensive analysis of the growth prospects, patents, technological advancements, and product launches in the market.

Key companies operating in the market include:

• Adidas Ag (Adidas)

• Asics Corporation

• Columbia Sportswear Company

• Lululemon Athletica Inc.

• Nike, Inc. (Nike)

• PVH Corp.

• Puma Se

• The Gap, Inc.

• The North Face (VF Corporation (VFC))

• Under Armour, Inc.

The report provides an extensive assessment of the top leading players of the industry and gives valuable insights into the companies controlling the highest share of the overall market. The report further provides details of the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, and brand promotions and products launches, among others. The segment further covers SWOT analysis of each market player and offers key insights into manufacturing and production capacities, product portfolio, market share and revenue growth, and key strategies to help gain an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape.

Market Overview:

Fast-moving consumer goods are also called consumer packaged goods and refer to the products that are in high demand across the globe, sold quickly, and available at cheap prices. Non-durable household goods, packaged foods, toiletries, beverages, over-the-counter medicines, cleaning and laundry products, and less expensive consumer electronics, among others are some major fast-moving consumer goods. COVID-19 pandemic has contributed significantly to the growth of the FMCG industry as it brought forward trends of digitalization and health and environment consciousness. Consumers are looking towards sustainability with increasing focus on the impact of products on the environment and this has led to development of eco-friendly products, manufacturing processes, and packaging. This trend is expected to continue going ahead and significantly drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for convenience foods due to busy lifestyles, growing purchase of healthy food & beverages, and rising focus on improving customer experience through technological advancements and digitalization are some other factors that can drive market growth over the coming years.

The report further offers a comprehensive regional bifurcation of the key regions included in the Athleisure market along with production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export analysis, revenue contribution, market share and size, and operations of key market players in the region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

• North America

o Canada

o U.S.

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o U.K.

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o U.A.E

o Rest of MEA

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Sneakers

• Joggers

• Leggings

• Hoodies

• Others

By Gender (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Men

• Women

By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Online

• Offline

