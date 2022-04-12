Precision Medicine Market Emerging Trends, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research

The global Precision Medicine Market is expected to reach USD 132.66 Billion by 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest and updated research report on the Global Precision Medicine Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Precision Medicine market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Precision Medicine market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Development of cost-effective research approaches for genomics and molecular genetics, and growing the usage of extensive data are some of the main drivers that drive the market demand.

Precision Medicine Market Size – USD 60.33 billion in 2019, Precision Medicine Market Growth – CAGR of 10.3%, Precision Medicine Industry trends – High incidence of cancer

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Precision Medicine market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Precision Medicine market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment. Therefore, the report fully covers the profound impact of COVID-19 on this industry, with a special focus on the affected industry segments. However, the market is expected to regain momentum in the post-COVID-19 era. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the Precision Medicine industry. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties.

Key participants include Biocrates Life Sciences, Tepnel Pharma Services, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, NanoString Technologies, Quest Diagnostics, Qiagen, Teva Pharmaceutical, Eagle Genomics, Novartis, and Pfizer, among others.

The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects.Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Precision Medicine market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

The rising incidence of chronic and unusual diseases triggers the need to build technically innovative methods for accelerated medical data aggregation and review. The bioinformatics program helps in data processing by rendering successful therapeutic approaches. As a consequence, the growing volume of data in the healthcare sector would fuel demand for bioinformatics, raising competition in the industry for precision medicines.

The creation of bioinformatics tools and applications would promote the production of immunotherapy and thus boost the study of microbiomes, thus advancing the area of precision medicine. Besides, the development of high-throughput technologies such as next-generation sequencing and microarray will pave the way for market growth in bioinformatics, which will further drive market demand in the coming years.

Based on technology, drug discovery is projected to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period, due to the growing emphasis of bio-pharmaceutical players on developing precision medicine for treating diseases, including cancer, which will further boost the market growth.

The diagnostic companies expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecasted period, owing to a wide variety of applications for which big players in the precision medicine industry are engaged in various investment programs.

The oncology application is the major contributor to the Precision Medicine Market. The segment is growing due to the rising frequency and prevalence of cancer worldwide, which will intensify the demand for precision medicine as an essential form of therapy coupled with developing tailored treatments for patients with cancer dependent on their genetic makeup over traditional chemotherapy.

North America dominated the market for Precision Medicine in 2019. The region’s consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures that are adopted in the area is driving the market.

The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Precision Medicine market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by emergenresearch, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Precision Medicine market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Precision Medicine Market on the basis of technology, end-use, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Big Data Analytics

Bioinformatics

Gene Sequencing

Drug Discovery

Companion Diagnostics

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Companies

Healthcare IT companies

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Immunology

CNS

Respiratory

Others

Regional Overview:

The global Precision Medicine market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Precision Medicine market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

