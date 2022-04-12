Bioresorbable Implants Market Overall Study Report 2022-2028 | Bioretec Ltd., CONMED Corporation, Depuy Synthes

Bioresorbable Implants

Bioresorbable implants play a major role in advance healthcare, as they support and improve damaged biological structure

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bioresorbable Implants Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Bioresorbable Implants Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2478

Increasing incidence of orthopedic surgeries to propel the global bioresorbable implants market development

Bioresorbable implants are used in various dental, orthopedic, and other surgeries. Moreover, high prevalence of cardiovascular disease is expected to propel demand for cardiovascular surgeries, which in turn is expected to drive the market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) May 2017, factsheet around 17.9 million people died due to cardiovascular disease in 2016, accounting for 31% of all deaths worldwide.

Moreover, increasing incidences of trauma associated with skeletal injuries is propelling growth of the bioresorbable implants market over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) factsheet 2018, road accidents cause around 20 and 50 million injuries annually around the world. Road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death among people aged between 5 and 29 years, and more than 1.35 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes globally.

However, safety issues due to bioresorbable implants are expected to hinder the global market growth. In the October 2014 report issued by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), various adverse events of materials, such as polyglycolide, used in bioresorbable implants were reported, which further led to swelling and cyst formation.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (Flat USD 2000 OFF)@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/2478

Global Bioresorbable Implants Market – Geographical Outlook

North America holds a dominant position in the global bioresorbable implants market, owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region. According to the American Heart Association, 2016, cardiovascular diseases accounted for around 17.3 million deaths annually worldwide, where an estimated 23.3 million people are expected to die from cardiovascular disease by 2030. For instance, Sirolimus-eluting Iron Bioresorbable Coronary Scaffold System developed by Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. is under study and estimated to complete study in April 2023.

Moreover, the rapidly multiplying geriatric population in this region is expected to propel demand for osteoporosis and osteoarthritis cases, which in turn is expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to International Osteoporosis Foundation statistics, osteoporosis cause more than 8.9 million fractures annually worldwide, resulting in an osteoporotic fracture every 3 seconds and around 1.6 million hip fractures occur worldwide each year.

Key Market Players

The leading players operating in the global bioresorbable implants market include Bioretec Ltd., CONMED Corporation, Depuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., and Boston Scientific Corporation.

These players have been focusing on receiving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for their novel products to treat patients. For instance, Boston Scientific, which launched its SYNERGY Bioabsorbable Polymer Drug-Eluting Stent System consist of platinum, chromium metals. This stent is highly accepted amongst physician worldwide because of its optimal healing property and providing treatment option for complex cases.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2478

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.