Clear Aligners Market Detailed In New Research Report 2022 | Align Technology, Inc., DynaFlex, Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

Clear Aligners

Clear aligners offer effective solutions to patients seeking discreet orthodontic treatment in comparison to conventional braces

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clear Aligners Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Clear Aligners Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

Market Overview:

Clear aligners are clear plastic orthodontic appliances that are a clear, transparent cover for traditional braces, made to replace the traditional metal braces that were fitted to the teeth. These clear aligners have grown increasingly more popular over recent years and their popularity is likely to continue to grow as more teenagers begin to opt for this type of treatment as a way to straighten their teeth and improve their smiles. Clear aligners are a less invasive form of treatment, which means that patients are not obliged to wear the braces at all times. The clear aligners come in a range of styles and users should be able to find one to suit their own needs and budget. They can be fitted in either only over the front teeth or over both molars. The most popular treatment for adults is the Invisalign option, but there are also a growing number of specialists who now offer the treatment for teenagers and young adults as well.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global clear aligners market include eXceed, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, Henry Schein, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Straumann Group, SmileDirectClub, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., DynaFlex, and Align Technology, Inc.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing incidence of dental issues in the world is the main factor that is estimated to boost the growth of the global clear aligners market. For instance, according to World Health Organization, the oral disease affects more than 3.5 billion individuals in the world. Moreover, increasing investment in the healthcare sector along with new product launches by several key market players are estimated to enhance the growth of the market. For instance, in September 2018, Dentsply Sirona Inc. launched a clear aligner called SureSmile Aligner at Dental Meeting in Orlando.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a very negative effect on the growth of the global clear aligners market, owing to the degrading economic and social condition all over the globe, along with several side effects that happened after getting affected by the SaRS-CoV-2 virus. For instance, in March 2020, American Dental Association (ADA), recommended that dental practices should be postponed until 6th April 2020. This recommendation was again updated on 1st April 2020, where ADA advised that dental offices should remain closed to all patients and only emergency and urgent procedures can be performed toll 30th April 2020. As a result of this easy access to dental care significantly decreased.

Key Takeaways:

The global clear aligners market size was estimated at US$ 1,789.2 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.0% over the estimated market period (2018 – 2026), owing to the rising incidence of dental problems in the world. For instance, according to Oral Health Foundation, around 31% of all individuals in the UK suffer from tooth decay.

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global clear aligners market, owing to the increasing prevalence of dental issues in the region along with the high investment in the dental healthcare sector, and the high presence of dentists and orthodontists in the U.S. For instance, according to American Dental Association, more than 10 million Americans suffer from misaligned jaws.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness significant growth in the global clear aligners market, owing to the prevalence of misaligned jaws and other dental issues in the region, along with the high presence of dentists. For instance, according to Indian National Health Profile, more than 270,000 dentists are registered with the Dental Council of India (DCI). Moreover, the presence of key market players in the region is assessed to create propulsion in the market.

