Kraft Paper Market Size, Scope And Forecast | Segezha Group, Mondi, Daio Paper Construction and Nordic Paper

Rapidly rising demand for sustainable and efficient packaging from end-use industries is driving growth of the market.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global kraft paper market is expected to be valued at USD 22.38 Billion by 2028 from USD 17 Billion in 2020, and register a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. Growth of the market is majorly attributable to rising demand for sustainable and recyclable materials for packaging from various end-use industries. Kraft paper is manufactured from wood pulp through pulverizing process and blending with strong wood filament. However, high cost of kraft paper coupled with rising awareness regarding deforestation and resulting environmental impact of paper manufacturing are some key factors restraining growth of the market to some extent currently.

Increasing demand for recycled paper bags and kraft paper over polyethylene for carrying and packaging products at supermarkets and malls such as food products is expected to open up a range of lucrative opportunities for growth of companies operating in the market. In addition, rising preference for materials that are compliant with green regulations suggested by FDA is boosting demand for kraft paper and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Kraft paper has robust applications across the food & beverage industry for packaging of food and groceries. The production of carryout bags, shopping bags, butcher bags, gift wraps, and other shipping sacks has increased substantially owing to rising awareness among consumers about benefits of eco-friendly materials and easy availability of these bags.

Some Key Findings in the Report:

Among the application segments, the building & construction segment is projected to account for largest revenue share in the global kraft paper market and maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Growth of this segment can be attributed to kraft paper finding a range of applications in the construction industry and for material application and product packaging owing to good resistance to temperature and water.

Among the grade segments, the bleached paper segment is expected to account for dominant revenue share in the kraft paper market, with the trend continuing over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to growing acceptance of bleached paper owing to superior properties over regular kraft paper such as higher strength.

Revenue from the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increase in demand for kraft paper for packaging of goods in countries in the region.

Key Questions Answered in this Research Study:

What is the global production, production value and consumption value?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the market? How are their operating situation?

What are the types and applications of market?

What is the market share value of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment?

What is the manufacturing process?

Economic impact on the market and development trends of market.

What will be the market size and the growth rate be in 2028?

What are the key factors driving the market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the market?

