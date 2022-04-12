Vertical Farming Market size to Hit USD 20.91 billion by 2029 | Exhibiting a Stellar CAGR of 25.9%

Companies Profiled in Vertical Farming Market Aero Farms, Bright Farms, Plenty, Freight Farms, Inc, Illumitex Inc,4D Bios, Inc, Thrive Agritech, Heliospectra AB, Everlight Electronics, Signify, Osram

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The vertical farming market size was USD 3.47 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 4.16 billion in 2022 to USD 20.91 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 25.9% during the 2022-2029 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Vertical Farming Market Share, 2022-2029.” Factors such as growing inclination towards climate control technology & lesser amount of water & energy being implemented towards irrigation will further push the market volume at a higher growth rate.

Industry Development

February 2020: Illumitex Inc. announced launching an AI platform that is based on artificial intelligence and visualization for monitoring and controlling the farming environment.





Drivers & Restraints

Declining Arable land & Rapidly Rising Water Crisis to Augment Market Growth

Factors such as increasing challenges of land availability for food production coupled with growing demand for adapting vertical farms worldwide will boost the vertical farming market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, scarcity of arable lands, rising urbanization, and limiting water supplies will increase the footprint of the market. Shifting practice from traditional agricultural practices and integration of robotic and artificial intelligence will fuel the growth of the market.

However, the higher cost of initial investment will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.





Vertical Farming Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 25.9 % 2029 Value Projection USD 20.91 billion Base Year 2021 Vertical Farming Market Size in 2021 USD 3.47 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered By Type; By Structure; By Component; Regional Vertical Farming Market Growth Drivers Declining Arable Land and Growing Water Crisis to Drive the Market Growth





Vertical Farming Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on type, the market can be divided into hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics.

By structure, the market can be broken down into shipping-container and building-based.

With respect to component, the market can be segmented into lighting system, irrigation and fertigation system, climate control, sensors, others.

In terms of geography, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Regional Insights

North America to Exert Dominance Owing to Increase Adoption of Robotics & Automation Technologies

Factors such as the increasing number of vertical farms across the U.S. and the rising adoption of robotics and automation practices will increase the vertical farming market share during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing demand for organic, rich, and fresh quality foods coupled with the legalization of cannabis within the U.S. and Canada will increase the footprint of the market in the region.

Europe will witness significant market share in terms of global contribution owing to rising investments by agri-tech startups towards expanding business products and business presence worldwide. Increasing adoption of advanced solutions such as cloud technology among the prominent players will boost the presence of the market during the forecast period.





Companies Profiled in Vertical Farming Market Report:

AeroFarms (U.S.)

BrightFarms (U.S.)

Plenty Unlimited Inc. (U.S.)

Freight Farms, Inc. (U.S.)

OSRAM Licht AG (Germany)

Urban Crop Solutions (Europe)

Heliospectra AB (Sweden)

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Signify (The Netherlands)

Sky Greens (Singapore)





