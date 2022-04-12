Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on fake news about Aika Robredo

The news circulating about Aika Robredo's fake porn video is downright misogynistic.

The Safe Spaces Act, which I authored, clearly prohibits and penalizes any misogynistic behavior even online. Pwedeng-pwedeng kasuhan ang mga nagpapakalat nitong fake video.

It is never acceptable to use a woman's body in an attempt to defame one's character. Nakakagalit na humahantong sa kabastusan ng pagkababae at pagkatao ang panahon ng kampanya.

I call on the Filipino public-whichever candidate you support -to condemn this dirty political tactic. I call on all candidates from all slates to do the same. Hindi ito ang diwa ng ating pagka-Pilipino. We are better than this.

To Aika, mabuhay ka for holding up beautifully! We are with you.