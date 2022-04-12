Submit Release
Statement of senator risa hontiveros on fake news about aika robredo

PHILIPPINES, April 12 - Press Release April 12, 2022

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on fake news about Aika Robredo

The news circulating about Aika Robredo's fake porn video is downright misogynistic.

The Safe Spaces Act, which I authored, clearly prohibits and penalizes any misogynistic behavior even online. Pwedeng-pwedeng kasuhan ang mga nagpapakalat nitong fake video.

It is never acceptable to use a woman's body in an attempt to defame one's character. Nakakagalit na humahantong sa kabastusan ng pagkababae at pagkatao ang panahon ng kampanya.

I call on the Filipino public-whichever candidate you support -to condemn this dirty political tactic. I call on all candidates from all slates to do the same. Hindi ito ang diwa ng ating pagka-Pilipino. We are better than this.

To Aika, mabuhay ka for holding up beautifully! We are with you.

Statement of senator risa hontiveros on fake news about aika robredo

