Coast Guard, Supporters Act on Lacson Call for Help for Flood-Hit Iloilo Residents

Acting on information and a call for assistance from Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson, the Philippine Coast Guard is sending rubber boats and other assets to help residents affected by floods particularly along the highway between Iloilo and Roxas City in Capiz.

Lacson called former Coast Guard Commandant retired Vice Admiral Edmund Tan and informed him of the situation, after receiving updates from Iloilo early Tuesday.

Tan replied he has informed incumbent Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu (Philippine Military Academy Class 1992), and that Abu "readily agreed" and will instruct the Coast Guard in the area to "act accordingly."

Commodore Ed Ybañez, the Coast Guard District Commander in Western Visayas, added rescue operations are ongoing in Iloilo and Capiz, and that he already deployed seven Deployable Response Group (DRG) teams from the district.

"Eto na ang action agad (Now this is prompt action)," remarked Lacson, who chairs the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security.

For their part, the Lacson-Sotto Support Group (LSSG) in the area has started relief operations as well to help the affected residents.

Citing initial reports he received, Lacson noted residents along the highway from Iloilo to Roxas City were stranded due to floods brought by Tropical Cyclone Agaton.

In past days, Agaton brought heavy rains that caused flooding in parts of Western Visayas, including Iloilo.