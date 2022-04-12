PHILIPPINES, April 12 - Press Release April 12, 2022 TESDAMAN in Top 3 of governors' Senate bets, vows to fight harder for LGUs After he landed in the Top 3 choices of the country's provincial governors for senator, Senator Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva called the "powerful endorsement" a recognition of his work to create and promote jobs alongside fighting for the interest of local governments. Villanueva said the support from the League of Provinces of the Philippines, which bands together the country's 81 provincial chief executives, "is also a commitment to work harder for those who are in the frontlines of public service." "The backing of the governors is significant because it comes from the people who know the situation on the ground and who are the senators helping them. I am honored to be on that esteemed list," he added. LPP President and Marinduque Gov. Presbitero Velasco said the governors agreed on Dec. 3, 2021 to conduct a survey among its members on who to support as senators and come up with a common list of candidates for the Senate. By early April, the list was released, and Villanueva landed third in the six common candidates of the LPP. "We need more allies in the 19th Congress to help the League push for vital policies that would advance our legislative agenda and protect the gains we have achieved in promoting a genuine fiscal and local autonomy of all local government units, particularly to help secure our rightful share in the national taxes," said Gov. Velasco in a letter sent to LPP members. "Itong suporta po ng ating mga governors ay nangangahulugan lang na may ginagawa tayong tama at makabuluhan para sa bayan dito sa Senado. And I am humbly grateful for their vote of confidence," said Villanueva, the chair of both the Senate committees on labor, and of higher and tech-voc education. Villanueva said he will reciprocate LPP's support "by championing our common agenda and shared vision for labor, education, and local government empowerment." "Sa tulong po ng mga gobernador, todo trabaho tayo sakaling bibiyayaan tayo ng Diyos at bayan na makapaglingkod muli. Patuloy po tayong magiging tinig at titindig para sa mga lalawigan, para sa mga mamamayan," he declared. ________________________________________________________________ TESDAMAN, nangakong itutuloy na ipaglaban ang mga LGUs matapos maging Top 3 senator sa mga gobernador Matapos maging Top 3 sa listahan ng susuportahang senatoriable ng mga gobernador, inilarawan ni Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva ang naturang "powerful endorsement" bilang pagkilala sa kanyang pagsisikap na ipaglaban ang interes ng mga lokal na pamahalaan. Ang suporta aniya ng League of Provinces of the Philippines na binubuo ng 81 na gobernador ay isa rin raw na inspirasyon para pag-ibayuhin ang pagtratrabaho para sa mga serbisyo publiko na nasa frontlines. "The backing of the governors is significant because it comes from a people who know the situation on the ground and who are the senators helping them. I am honored to be on that esteemed list," dagdag pa niya. ("Importante ang suporta ng mga gobernador dahil galing ito sa ating mga kasamahan na gamay ang sitwasyon on ground at kung sino ang mga senador na tumutulong sa kanila. Karangalan po natin na masama sa listahang ito.") Ayon kay LPP President at Marinduque Gov. Presbitero Velasco, napagpasiyahan ng mga gobernador na magsagawa ng survey sa mga miyembro ng LPP sa kung sino ang susuportahang kandidato pagka-senador. Nitong unang linggo ng Abril, may listahan nang inilabas ang LPP at pangatlo si Villanueva sa anim na "common candidates" ng organisasyon sa Senado. "We need more allies in the 19th Congress to help the League push for vital policies that would advance our legislative agenda and protect the gains we have achieved in promoting a genuine fiscal and local autonomy of all local government units, particularly to help secure our rightful share in the national taxes," ani Gov. Velasco sa isang liham na ipinadala sa mga LPP members. "Itong suporta ng ating mga governors ay nangangahulugan lang na may ginagawa tayong tama at makabuluhan para sa bayan dito sa Senado. And I am humbly grateful for their vote of confidence," ani Villanueva, ang chair ng mga Senate committee on labor, at committee on higher education. Aniya, susuklian niya ang suporta ng LPP ng pagsusulong ng kanilang "common agenda" para sa labor, education at pagpapalakas ng lokal na pamahalaan. "Sa tulong ng mga gobernador, todo trabaho tayo sakaling bibiyayaan tayo ng Diyos at bayan na makapaglingkod muli. Tayo ay magiging tinig at tayo ay titindig para sa mga lalawigan, para sa mga mamamayan," deklara ni Villanueva.