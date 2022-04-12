Dispatch from Crame No. 1245: Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the latest online attack against VP Leni's family

As a woman, as a mother and as a victim of weaponized misogyny driven by dirty politics, I join all decent Filipinos in condemning the latest attempt to damage VP Leni's campaign through the spread of vile fake news about members of her family.

I say "attempt" dahil hindi na uubra ang ganyang bulok na bulok na taktika. Not only is it "so 2016", it is also much too late to break the wave of support for VP Leni by such a pathetic attempt to bring the "Robredo" name down to the level of her morally corrupt detractors.

Pero hindi kataka-taka na dumating ang mga atake na ito matapos ang matagumpay na mga rally ng Leni-Kiko tandem, lalo na sa mga balwarte kuno ng kanyang mga kalaban.

Isa lang ang pinapatunayan ng mga atake na ito: they are threatened by VP Leni's strength and, more importantly, the strength of the ever-growing support for her Presidential run.

Hindi kayang tapatan ang plataporma.

Hindi rin kayang sabayan sa debate.

Mas lalong hindi kayang tapatan at sabayan ang suporta ng mamamayan kay VP Leni sa social media at ground.

Problematic na nga ang kandidato nila, sablay pa ang strategy ng campaign team nila. Kaya hindi nakapagtataka na may nagfafabricate na naman ng kababuyan at i-link sa mga Robredo.

Toxic. Utterly vile. Napakawalanghiya.

Demonizing women has been a go-to, and desperate, political strategy in the past 6 years. Galawang sindikato talaga. Matitigil lang yan kapag natanggalan na ng sungay ang mga nagtatangkang bumalik sa kapangyarihan, at yung mga nagtatangkang manatili.

(Access the handwritten version of the Dispatch No. 1245, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_no._1245)