National database to serve asset and income management to be developed

VIETNAM, April 12 - A national database on asset and income will be built. — Illustrative Photo thanhnien.vn

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái has recently signed Decision No. 390/QĐ-TTg approving a project to build a national database on asset and income, aiming to promote digitalisation and modernisation in the management of assets and incomes.

The project aims to modernise and digitalise the management of assets and incomes, thus providing accurate, full and updated information on assets and incomes and other relevant data to serve the prevention, detection and handling of corruption.

In the 2022-23 period, the project will build and put into trial operations technical system and software for data updating, integrating, connecting and sharing to ensure safe and smooth exploitation of the database on asset and incomes.

A mechanism for the operation and exploitation of the database will be built, including legal documents, organisation and personnel training and capacity enhancements needed for the operation of the database.

In the 2024-25 period, the project will focus on updating data and integrating the database with the national database managed by the Government Inspectorate. The database will also be connected with other information and public service portals and other national database systems. In particular, 100 per cent of property and income declaration forms of people obliged to declare their assets will be digitalised.

At the same time, the use of the national database on asset and income will be expanded to gradually replace traditional paper dossiers. In 2025, the replacement is expected to reach at least 50 per cent.

The project will be implemented at national scale, with the involvement of State management agencies, income and asset control agencies, people obliged by law to declare their assets and incomes, and other related agencies, organisations and individuals in accordance with the 2018 anti-corruption law, the Government's Decree 130/2020/NĐ-CP dated October 30 on income and asset surveillance of people holding positions and responsibilities in State agencies, as well as the regulations on coordination among income and asset control agencies.

The database system on assets and incomes will be built, operated, and managed by the Government Inspectorate, including information on asset declaration forms, inspection results, and other related data according to regulations. — VNS