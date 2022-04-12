Mine Detection System Market Size Worth $8.28Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 7.9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The mine detection system market size is expected to grow from $4.87 Billion in 2021 to $8.28 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Mine Detection System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment (Vehicle Mounted and Handheld), Detection Capability (Above Surface and Underground), and End User (Defense and Homeland Security)", the global mine detection system market growth is driven by the rise in global security concerns, military land clearance operations, advancements in sensing technologies in the defense industry, rise in procurement of mine detection systems.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 4.87 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 8.28 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 155 No. Tables 80 No. of Charts & Figures 74 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Deployment, Detection Capability, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Mine Detection System Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The key players operating in the mine detection system market include MBDA; BAE Systems; Chemring Group PLC; DCD Ltd.; Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.; L3Harris Technologies, Inc.; Mine Kafon LAB; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Raytheon Technologies Corporation; and Scheibel Corporation. Various companies operating in the mine detection system market are coming up with new technologies and offerings, contributing to the growth of the mine detection system market in terms of revenue and subscription.





In September 2021, Raytheon Missiles & Defense demonstrated the AN/AQS-20C sonar mine-hunting system in an exercise at Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island for the UK and other potential international customers.

Mine countermeasures are undergoing a major transformation due to the evolution of disruptive technologies, from traditional mine hunting with grey ship minehunters to unmanned autonomous vehicle utilization. Unmanned & autonomous systems that operate above and below the water have steadily progressed over the previous decade, and are now capable of being used as a mine detector. Ensuring the safety of naval personnel and keeping them out of casualty are the most critical aspects of mine countermeasures.

The use of unmanned & autonomous technologies is a huge step forward in mine detection system market. This has influenced companies to offer mine detection products that can be easily integrated with autonomous vehicles. For instance, the Thales Group offers M-CUBE, a mine countermeasure management system. The open, modular architecture of the M-CUBE mission system ensures effective management of the most complicated activities. Its full functionality, which incorporates modern technologies, covers all elements of mine countermeasure missions, including planning, execution, supervision, assessment, debriefing, and training. Thus, such factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the global mine detection system market over the forecast period.





Mine casualties have been rising over the years, risking the lives of several army personnel across the globe. For instance, according to a report published by Landmine Monitor in 2021, the mine casualties increased by 20% in 2020 compared to 2019, registering more than ~7,000 deaths across 54 countries. Thus, due to growing mine casualties across the globe, government bodies started investing in alternate ways of mine detection. This has influenced the use of honeybees for mine detection. One of the benefits of bees is their ability to detect bombs.

The global mine detection system market is segmented on the basis of deployment, detection capability, and end user. Based on deployment, the mine detection system market is bifurcated into vehicle mounted and handheld. Based on detection capability, the mine detection system market is bifurcated into surface and underground. Based on end user, the mine detection system market is bifurcated into defense and homeland security. The majority of mine detection system contracts are from defense forces because of the increasing importance of border security and growing border conflicts between nations. Homeland security uses handheld detection systems that have overall limited usage.

The APAC mine detection system market is foreseen to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC countries are adopting various strategies to reduce the threat of all types of mines. For instance, in October 2021, South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) announced that it had awarded Hanwha Systems a contract to produce series of new man-portable, mine-detection system capable of finding metallic and non-metallic mines. Similarly, in 2019, Japanese defense equipment manufacturer IHI Corporation introduced an autonomous underwater mine detection system. Several strategies are also adopted by various manufacturers and end users across the region. These factors are continuously propelling the mine detection system market growth in the region.





Mine Detection System Market: Detection Overview

Based on detection capability, the mine detection system market is bifurcated into above surface and underground. The above surface land mines are observing a decline because of advancements in landmine technologies, which leads to a limited scope of above surface mine detection systems. The majority of detection systems are underground mine detection because of the increase in underground mines. Also, underwater mine detection is gaining prominence because of increased naval warfare.

















