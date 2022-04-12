Gems and Jewelry Market Worth USD 474100 million by 2022-2028 | Industry Size, Demand, Share, Business Growth, Top Key Players, Business Statistics and Research Methodology

Top Manufacturers - Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group, Richemont, Signet Jewellers, Swatch Group, Rajesh Exports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Gems and Jewelry Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Gems and Jewelry market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

Gems and Jewelry refer to earrings, bracelets, necklaces, crafts, and others with a certain value, made with natural jade jewelry (minerals, rocks, biological, etc.), artificial gems, and precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Gems and Jewelry market size is estimated to be worth USD 394160 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 474100 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.1% during the review period.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

Top 3 companies occupied about 17% market share.

The Major Players in the Gems and Jewelry Market Are:

Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group

Richemont

Signet Jewellers

Swatch Group

Rajesh Exports

Lao Feng Xiang

Tiffany

Malabar Gold and Diamonds

LVMH Moet Hennessy

Daniel Swarovski Corporation

Chow Sang Sang

Luk Fook

Pandora

Titan

Stuller

Gitanjali Gems

Kingold Jewelry

Mingr

Graff Diamond

Caibai Jewelry

Damas International

Cuihua Gold

TSL Jewelry

CHJ

Chopard

Asian Star Company

TBZ Shrikant Zaveri

Thangamayil

Millennium Star

Segment by Type

Gold Jewelry

Diamond Jewelry

Platinum Jewelry

Others

Segment by Application

Collections

Wedding

Festive Blessing

Fashion

Others

Gems and Jewelry market reports offers key study on the market position of the Gems and Jewelry manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Detailed TOC of Global Gems and Jewelry Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1 Study Coverage

2 Global Gems and Jewelry Production

3 Global Gems and Jewelry Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

4 Competition by Manufacturers

5 Market Size by Type

6 Market Size by Application

7 North America Gems and Jewelry Market Size by Type, Application, Country

8 Europe Gems and Jewelry Market Size by Type, Application, Country

9 Asia Pacific Gems and Jewelry Market Size by Type, Application, Country

10 Latin America Gems and Jewelry Market Size by Type, Application, Country

11 Middle East and Africa Gems and Jewelry Market Size by Type, Application, Country

12 Company Profiles

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

15 Key Findings in The Global Gems and Jewelry Study

16 Appendix

