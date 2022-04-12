Light Control Switches Market Size Worth $12.69Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The light control switches market size is projected to reach $12.69 Billion by 2028 from $7.99 Billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Light Control Switches Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ACUITY BRANDS, INC.; Eaton; Honeywell International Inc.; LEGRAND SA; Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.; Lutron Electronics Co., Inc; OSRAM GmbH; Panasonic Corporation; Schneider Electric SE; Helvar; Signify Holding.; and SAVANT TECHNOLOGIES LLC are among the key players operating in the light control switches market. In addition to these players, several other prominent companies, such as sinic electronics and Adity systems Incorporated, are profiled during this market study. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.





In 2021, OSRAM announced that its new DIM MCU G2 and DALI MCU TW G2 rotary dimmers provide intuitive and straightforward dimming. Both devices received a makeover, and the installation depth was significantly reduced: it is now just 23 mm.

In 2022, Legrand introduced a new radiant Wave Switch, which expands on the unique touchless technology pioneered by the adorne Collection to fit into applications and projects.

The global light control switches market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The APAC region accounted for the highest share in the global light control switches market in 2020 and is also expected to grow at the largest CGAR over the forecast period. The rising investment in infrastructural developments across the region across sectors like residential, commercial, and industrial segments is driving the demand for lighting control switches over the years. Lighting systems being one of the major parts in any infrastructural development, the rise in newer and redevelopment construction projects in directly impacting the demand for lighting solutions and light control switches. Additionally, the region over the years have also experienced a significant rise in adoption of IoT connecting lighting systems thereby influencing the adoption of smart switches. These factors are further contributing to the light control switches market growth.

On the other hand, North America ranked the second in terms of the light control switches market share in 2020. The huge presence of light control switch manufacturers across the region is one of the factors contributing to the growth of the market in North America. Some of the major players operating in the region include Signify Holding, Eaton, and Legrand S.A. Additionally, North America is a pioneer in adopting smart lighting across there smart homes. This is further increasing the demand for smart light switches across the region, thereby contributing to the growth of the light control switches market size over the years.





The largest light control switches market share holder in 2020 was APAC. The regions light control switches market is further segmented into Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. With the introduction of the Internet of Things into the sector, the market in the region has grown. The IoT enables the remote control of lighting fixtures using smartphones. Further, LEDs are integrated with healthy lighting technology to reduce heat and UV emissions. In medical facilities, healthy light technology is being used to assist patients in relaxing during critical surgeries and speed up the recovery process. Governments of a few Asian Pacific countries promote the use of lighting control switches. For example, UJALA, the Smart Cities Mission, and the Street Lighting National Program (SLNP) of the Government of India support the use of light control switches in personal and public applications. The country aims to bring changes in street lighting to reduce energy consumption and mitigate the effects of climate change. These factors are propelling the light control switches market size in the region.

Light Control Switches Market: Switch Solution Overview

Based on switch solution, the global light control switches market is bifurcated into standalone switch solution and integrated switch solution. The standalone switch solution segment accounted for a larger market share in 2020. The rise in demand for standalone lighting switches from developing countries and the global industrial segment is driving the growth of the market. However, the integrated switch solution segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth for this segment is attributed to the high adoption of smart and connection lighting solutions across residential and commercial buildings. This factor is driving the light control switches market growth.

Light Control Switches Market: Connection Type Overview

Based on connection type, the light control switches market is bifurcated into wired and wireless. The wireless segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of automation and smart and advanced lighting solutions across both commercial and residential complexes is expected to propel the growth of the light control switches market for this segment during the forecast period.





Light Control Switches Market: End User Overview

Based on end user, the light control switches market is segmented into commercial, residential, industrial, and public utilities. The residential segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The rising adoption of integrated light control systems for home automation influences the market growth for the segment.

















