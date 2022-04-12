Passendo powers up with raft of new board members
The announcement comes as the Copenhagen-based in-email advertising disruptor readies itself for an explosive H2LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, UK 12th April, 2022 – Award-winning email ad server and SSP Passendo has appointed three new board members - Frédéric Lachaud, Cecilie Sofie Anker Andersen and Christoffer Feilberg - following significant growth and investment of €2.3 million late last year.
The news comes as Passendo helps an increasing number of publishers worldwide boost their commercial potential; with strong and growing demand from the US and UK markets in particular.
Frédéric Lachaud is SVP, Finance at global ad-tech company, Criteo. In a career spanning over two decades he worked in Europe and Asia; overseeing global financial and commercial operations teams. Starting out as a strategy consultant, he has held finance executive roles at companies such as Kerry Group and Epson. He enables executive teams to launch products and services whilst enhancing market positioning. His finance and larger scale expertise complements his in-depth knowledge of the rapidly evolving world of advertising technology and retail media in particular.
Cecilie Sofie Anker Andersen is an experienced digital marketing strategist and Regional Vice President, Nordics, at software company, Sitecore, where she supports CMOs and CDOs in customer experience transformation. She holds a Master of Science degree in Economics and Business Administration - International Marketing & Management, from Copenhagen Business School. Cecilie has lived, worked and gained great experience abroad, focusing on penetrating emerging markets.
And Christoffer Feilberg, COO/CFO at MovieStarPlanet, has worked with operations in the Nordics, Europe and the US in his 30-year career: First in the engineering industry and then in online marketing, where he was managing director of an online display advertising network and later founder and CEO of a number of successful tech companies in the media space. Christoffer has many years of experience from a variety of board positions and as an investor. He holds a degree in engineering and an MBA.
Andreas Jürgensen, CEO and co-founder of Passendo, comments: “Our mission is to give publishers access to new incremental revenues, as well as better control over the quality and content of ads being served. We have already partnered with some of the world’s largest media brands, which have since seen phenomenal revenue increases.
“And so, as we build out an increasingly international team, all seeking to deliver phenomenal business outcomes for our clients, these new board members will help us in our mission to revolutionise the digital advertising industry. Each of these talented individuals is a natural leader and will help us drive further innovation and excellence in this fast-moving marketplace.”
Anders Rantzau Rasmussen, Passendo’s co-founder and CCO, adds: “These individuals bring a wealth of talent and experience along with unrivalled determination to succeed. Our growing team is dedicated to realising the full value of in-email advertising. Together, we can’t wait to deliver further opportunities for a range of businesses.”
About Passendo
Passendo is the leading European platform commercialising newsletter inventory. Founded in 2016 by two digital advertising pioneers, our award-winning email ad server and SSP provides value for publishers and advertisers worldwide, with over 4,000 premium publishing house newsletter inventories across the world. Partnering with some of the world's largest media publishers, we help them activate new incremental revenues in an existing and untapped media channel - in-email advertising - reaching new audiences to unlock new and exciting opportunities. More at: www.passendo.com
