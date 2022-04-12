SMS Firewall Market Size Expected to Reach USD 5.45 Billion at a CAGR of 10.5%, in 2030

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth of A2P (Application-to-Person) messaging traffic, and increasing adoption of SMS firewalls for monetizing Short Message Service (SMS) traffic are some key factors driving market revenue growth

The global SMS firewall market size is expected to reach USD 5.45 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Growth of A2P messaging traffic and increasing adoption of SMS firewalls for monetizing SMS (Short Message Service) traffic are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for SMS firewalls to analyze all A2P and P2P messages is also expected to support revenue growth of the global SMS firewall market in the near future. Rising SMS traffic and entry of more spam and fraudulent messages have led to increased adoption of SMS firewalls for protecting user data and rights. A2P (Application-to-Person) messaging system is widely used by various sectors to deliver messages containing One-Time Passwords (OTPs), reports, and notifications to their users. The efficiency of automated A2P messages makes them an essential part of SMS traffic, which increases demand for SMS firewalls, and this is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in the near future.

Rising demand for SMS firewalls due to the robust security they provide to SMS traffic of all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) is expected to drive market revenue growth. Additionally, there is increasing adoption of SMS firewalls, due to their capability to analyze and classify all A2P and P2P messages, which is also expected to have a positive impact on the market. However, challenges in creating awareness among users could hamper market revenue growth during the forecast period. Lack of technological knowledge among users of telecom networks has paved way for cyber attackers to steal their data and cause potential harm to them. This creates challenges in designing and implementing SMS firewalls, which is expected to restrain revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Comviva, Mobileum Inc., Belgacom ICS (BICS), AMD Telecom S.A., Tata Communications, Infobip Ltd., Proofpoint, Inc., Tango Telecom Ltd, Cellusys, and Syniverse Technologies LLC.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

• A2P (Application-to-Person) messaging segment is expected to account for a larger revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing use of A2P messaging systems by different sectors is driving revenue growth of this segment. A2P messaging is essential for sectors, such as healthcare and banking, as it helps them in sending accurate and automated notifications to users, which increases efficiency and reduces costs.

• On-premise segment is expected to account for a larger revenue share in the global SMS firewall market between 2022 and 2030. Rising demand for on-premise SMS firewall deployment by telecom operators, to gain greater control over SMS traffic security, is driving revenue growth of this segment. Increasing need for network security from spam and fraudulent messages is also increasing demand for SMS firewalls, which is expected to support revenue growth of this segment.

• Asia-Pacific SMS firewall market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Rapid growth of the healthcare and banking & financial industries, in which SMS firewalls play an important part, is expected to drive market revenue growth. Rapid implementation of latest technologies by telecom operators in Asia-Pacific is another factor expected to support revenue growth of the SMS firewall market in this region.

• In January 2022, Proofpoint, Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered data protection innovator, Dathena. This acquisition will allow Proofpoint, Inc. to strengthen its cloud-based people-centric security solutions and solve challenges related to endpoint data loss prevention.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global SMS firewall market based on SMS type, deployment modes, end-use, and region:

SMS Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• A2P (Application-to-Person) Messaging

• P2A (Person-to-Application) Messaging

Deployment Modes Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• On-premise

• Cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Government

• Education

• Banking, Financial Services, Insurance

• IT & Telecom

• Healthcare

• Utilities & Logistics

• Retail & Commerce

• Media & Entertainment

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

