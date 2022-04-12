Network Emulator Market Size Hit USD 243.4 Million at CAGR of 7.7%, By 2026

Reports And Data

Network Emulator Market Size – USD 130 Million in 2018, Growing adoption for reducing downtime and strategic developments for Network Emulator Market.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing Security Breaches and Networks Attacks, immense funding for carrying out R&D activities, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements are key factors contributing to high CAGR of the Market during forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Network Emulator Market was valued at USD 130 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 234.4 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7%.

It is a method for testing the performance of real applications over a virtual network. It uses mathematical models of traffic, channels and protocols are applied whereas the job of this solution is to assess performance, predict the impact of change, and assist in better technology decision-making. Network Emulator Market comprises of software that uses virtual network to represent the entire network digitally, various protocol layers, antennas, and devices that are connected.

solutions considered in the Network Emulator Market assist in developing a centralized system by providing an environment in which decisions related to the designs can be easily changed and their impact evaluated. It is used to monitor the performance of applications such as VoIP, situational awareness, sensor data, and streaming video when the real system is developed. This can be integrated with legacy systems to test interoperability and be used for training of users on the next generation environments. It offers a cost-effective alternative to high cost physical test beds with limited scalability.

It is expected that the need to emulate complex deployments and create complex network conditions will drive the Network Emulator Market growth. To introduce sophisticated value-added services, these operators turn their network environments into next-generation networking alternatives. The rise in the amount of connected devices has created for these systems an unprecedented demand for bandwidth. In order to satisfy the growing bandwidth requirement for services and cost optimization for service delivery, operators are needed to convert their offerings for continuous optimization, enable capacity reallocation and up gradation.

Some of the key players are Spirent Communications, Keysight Technologies, Apposite Technologies, iTrinegy, Polaris Networks, PacketStorm, Aukua, Calnex, SolarWinds, and InterWorking Labs.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The Network Emulator Market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 7% in Asia Pacific owing to rising network requirements in developing countries such as India and China

• SD WAN segment is accounted to be the leading segment which is valued at USD 59.2 million in 2019, because these solutions enable and simply the evaluation and testing of SD-WAN systems in the Network Emulator Market

• North America is the largest region with a share of 43.3% due to the increased use of this solutions for reducing the downtime in the telecommunication sector

• Simulations in the cloud environment permits the testing and validation of application performances

• These solutions help emulate the complex deployments and create complex networking conditions for the telecommunication operators

• Government segment is the fastest growing at a CAGR of 9.4% due to the increasing adoption of this solutions for testing complex environments, developments and create conditions for troubleshooting multiple environments

• This solutions enable better functioning of applications, devices in cloud, internet, and other environments

• Europe is expected to account for the 30.9% in the Network Emulator Market million owing to the prevalence of aging infrastructure, reducing downtime for existing network, government investments and recent innovations

• Hybrid emulation is the latest innovation in the Network Emulator Market.

• Software defined solutions and virtualization to provide enormous opportunities for the suppliers in the market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data have segmented the Network Emulator Market on the basis of application, end user and the regional outlook:

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• SD-WAN

• Cloud

• Internet of Things

• Others

End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Telecommunication

• Banking

• Government

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

