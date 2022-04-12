C10 Alcohol Market Is Projected To Grow Massively In Near Future With Profiling Eminent Players- Cargill, BASF SE, etc

Reports And Data

C10 Alcohol Market Size – USD 327.6 Million in 2018, with CAGR of 4.3%. Increase in demand for C10 alcohol in the manufacture of surfactant & chemical solvent

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The C10 Alcohol Market is forecast to reach USD 482.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. C10 Alcohol or commercially known as 1-Decanol or Decyl alcohol is the straight-chain, high-molecular-weight fatty alcohol containing a ten carbon atom with a colorless or a slight pale yellow shade, oily, viscous, liquid formation and waxy, floral distinctive odor. These fatty alcohols are typically derived from natural fats such as animal fats and vegetable oils such as palm kernel oil or coconut oil and characterizes insolubility in water. Global C10 alcohol market is projected to drive significantly as the demand for the C10 alcohol in various industrial & commercial applications is being propelled substantially. The continuous expansion of the surfactants, solvents, plasticizers, petroleum additives, synthetic lubricants, herbicides, and detergent or anti-foaming agents are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period primarily.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2693

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at apace due to the extensive use of C10 alcohol in various industrial sectors. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Key participants include BASF SE, Emery Oleochemicals, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Nanjing Kaimubo Pharmatech Company, Godrej Industries Ltd., and LGC Limited, among others.

Market Overview:

Chemical and manufacturing industry largely caters to a broad range of commodity-related manufacturing and include a wide variety of materials such as sand, gravel, stone, and chemicals. Increasing focus on development of sustainable chemicals and materials, advancements in the development of smart materials such as nanocomposites and other advanced composites, and growing popularity of 3D printing have significantly contributed to revenue growth of the market. In addition, rising emphasis on green building and construction have increased use of renewable resources and this is also a key factor driving market growth.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/c10-alcohol-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

In context to sources segment, the synthetic sources sub-segment occupied a larger market share, which held 36.6% of the market in 2018, with a faster CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The considerable growth rate observed by the synthetic sources sub-segment is resultant of continuously elevating demand for cleaning & hygiene products like detergents in developing nations. The fact that the raw materials from these sources are readily available contributes to its occupied market share.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for the chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in the Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of the distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing distribution channel. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 26.2% by 2027.

Different initiatives taken by the market players are supporting the growth of the market. One such mentionable initiatives is expansion of the existing business portfolio. In October 2012, Emery Oleochemicals, a leading producer of natural-based chemicals & other high-performance products like fatty acids, fatty alcohols, has invested USD 50 million in Cincinnati Plant Expansion. It was scheduled to be commercialized by 2014. Such expansion by market players have a positive impact on the overall growth of the market.

Europe would hold a market share of 18.5% by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 3.0% in the forecast period. Netherland and France have some of the valuable players in this region.

Download Report Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2693

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global C10 alcohol Market on the basis of the type of alcohol, sales channel, sources, end-use verticals and region:

Type of Alcohol Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Industrial Grade

Consumer Product Grade

Food Grade

Others

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Chemical Processing Industries

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Industrial Manufacturing

Foods & Beverages

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Request a customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2693

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry or query about customization, kindly get in touch with us to know more. Our team will clear your doubts and ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Fiber Glass Market Trends @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fiber-glass-market

Taxifolin Market Forecast @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/taxifolin-market

Plastic Recycling Market Share @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/plastic-recycling-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.