Submit Release
News Search

There were 915 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,199 in the last 365 days.

Aerospace Robotics Market to Reach $9.19 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

[245 Pages Report] Surge in need for automation for efficient aircraft production and increase in use of robotics to handle order backlog have boosted the global aerospace robotics market. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. The disrupted supply chain and delay in activities and initiatives about development of advanced aerospace robotics components hindered the market growth during the Covid-19 pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aerospace robotics market was accounted for $2.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2152

Aerospace Robotics Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details
Forecast Period 2021–2030
Base Year 2020
Market Size in 2020 $2.9 Billion
Market Size in 2030 $9.2 Billion
CAGR 12.6%
No. of Pages in Report 245
Segments covered Technology, Application, Type, and Region
Drivers Rise in demand for automation for efficient aircraft production
Surge in use of robotics to handle aircraft order backlog
Opportunities Advancements in technology
Restrains Dearth of skilled workforce

Covid-19 scenario:

  • During the pandemic, governments imposed strict lockdown and ban on import and export of raw materials. This affected the manufacturing activities of robotics in aerospace industry negatively.
  • The disrupted supply chain and delay in activities and initiatives about development of advanced aerospace robotics components hindered the market growth.

The report divides the global aerospace robotics market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2152

Based on type, the articulated segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments including Cartesian and others.

On the basis of technology, the traditional segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the collaborative segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2152

The report offers an analysis of the global aerospace robotics market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

The global aerospace robotics market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as ABB, Electroimpact Inc., AV & R, JH Robotics, Inc., Fanuc Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, Universal Robots A/S, OC Robotics, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

Buy Complete Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/11ac0b0913c8130dcaa0fb779d3f4b78


Similar Reports We Have on Robotics Industry:

Automotive Robotics Market by Component (Controller, Robotic arm, End effector, Sensors, Drive, and Others), Type (Articulated, Cylindrical SCARA, Cartesian, and Others), and Application (Welding, Painting, Cutting, Material Handling, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Aerospace Service Robotics Market by Function (Unmanned Aircraft Service Robotics, Spacecraft Service Robotics, and Satellite Service Robotics), Type (Articulated, SCARA, Cylindrical, and Others), Technology (Traditional and Collaborative), and Component (Controller, Sensors, Drive and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Space Robotics Market by Solution (Products and Services), Application (Deep Space, Near Space and Ground), End User (Government and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Material Handling Robotics Market by Product (Robots, Conveyors and Sortation Systems, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Cranes, and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)), by Type (Unit Load Material Handling Systems, and Bulk Load Material Handling Systems), by Function (Storage, Transportation, Assembly, Packaging, Distribution, and Waste Handling), by Industry (Automotive, Chemicals, Aviation, Semiconductor & Electronics, E-Commerce, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, and Metals and Heavy Machinery): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |


Primary Logo

You just read:

Aerospace Robotics Market to Reach $9.19 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.