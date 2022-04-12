Food Grade Gases Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030

Food Grade Gases

Market revenue growth is expected to be driven by development of safer and more efficient food packaging methods for frozen food and meat products.

Food-grade gases such as carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen (N), and oxygen (O) are commonly used in convenience food packaging to extend the shelf life of fresh food products.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Food Grade Gases Market size is expected to reach USD 11.53 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rise in demand for packaging technologies such as modified atmospheric packaging and chilling & freezing by food & beverage manufacturers is a key factor expected to drive global food-grade gases market revenue growth over the forecast period. Food-grade gases are used to ensure compliance with requirements during the production stage of food preparation. During the preparation of food, food-grade gases are utilized as an additive or a processing aid. Food-grade gases are largely utilized in the food and beverage industries for packing, freezing, and carbonation of bakery, dairy, meat, fruit, and other items. These gases can be utilized individually or in certain mixtures. Carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and oxygen are examples of food-grade gases.

Processing food products using food-grade gases has various advantages. Nitrogen or carbon dioxide, for example, can be used to quickly freeze any food product and increase its shelf life. Several gases are also used to provide the proper texture in food products, and some food-grade gases are used to optimize the wine-making process and improve quality. The primary goal of using food-grade gases is to preserve product sanitation, safety, and food quality.

Carbon dioxide (CO2) segment is expected to register a considerable revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Carbon dioxide is utilized for refrigeration and cooling in both solid (dry ice) and liquid forms. It is widely used for carbonation in beers, soft drinks, and other alcoholic drinks. The gas can be used to preserve wine, grape juice, and other juices. Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) also uses carbon dioxide, which is injected and removed repeatedly to remove oxygen from the package. Carbon dioxide demand is expected to remain the highest in the food-grade gases market due to advancements in packaging technology. Major companies are spending more on packaging technologies like cryogenics and Individual Quick Freezing (IQF), which extends the shelf life of dairy products, preserves the taste and texture of food, and reduce the need for natural and chemical preservatives in food and beverages.

Freezing & chilling segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate during the forecast period. The food industry's main challenges are preventing microbial deterioration and extending product shelf life. One of the most effective ways to combat these microbes is by freezing & chilling the products. The growth of microorganisms slows considerably when the temperature falls below the freezing point. Many enzymatic processes are slowed by freezing and making food products more shelf-stable.

Market in North America is expected to register the highest revenue share in global food-grade gases market during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is being fueled by factors such as rising demand for vegetables, meat, and seafood in the region. Moreover, favorable government incentives and policies linked to food and beverage export and import are expected to continue to assist market growth over the forecast period. The presence of highly-organized cold chain infrastructure and food & beverage retail industry in this region, combined with high demand and consumption of frozen products, is expected to contribute to the revenue growth of the food-grade gases market in this region.

Companies profiled in the market report are Air Products Inc., Inc, Air Liquide S.A., Messer Group GmbH, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Wesfarmers Limited, SOL Group, Gulf Cryo, Air Water, Inc., National Gases Limited, and Les Gaz Industriels Ltd.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented global food-grade gases market based on product type, supply type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)

• Carbon dioxide (CO2)

• Nitrogen

• Oxygen

• Others

Supply Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)

• Bulk

• Cylinder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)

• Freezing & Chilling

• Packaging

• Carbonation

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)

• Beverages

• Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products

• Dairy & Frozen Products

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Convenience Food Products

• Bakery & Confectionery Products

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• MEA

Key factors operating in the food-grade gases market are quantitatively and qualitatively assessed to study the global and regional markets. This market report gives actionable insights and other valuable data about the overall market to provide an exhaustive study based on market drivers and restraints to project future growth.