Mortgage Industry Executives David Schneider and Steve Stein Launch Silver Strike Advisors, LLC
The advisory firm will focus on serving mortgage principals and investors seeking strategic advantages in the complex and shifting home lending marketplace.
2022 will be a year of remarkable change in our industry, and we bring a unique perspective to help owners, investors and operators come out ahead and well prepared for the future.”PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Schneider and Steve Stein, both long-time executives and operators at some of the largest mortgage banking enterprises, announced the formation of Silver Strike Advisors, LLC. The advisory firm will focus on Operating Transformation and Equity Optimization for mortgage principals and investors seeking strategic advantages in the complex and shifting home lending marketplace.
“2022 will be a year of remarkable change in our industry, and we bring a unique perspective to help owners, investors and operators come out ahead and well prepared for the future,” said David Schneider, Co-Founder and Managing Director.
Navigating the Shifting Market
Schneider, a deeply experienced CEO of mortgage companies including CitiMortgage, Washington Mutual and Stearns Lending, is partnering with Steve Stein, an accomplished production leader who has served as Production Head at companies including CitiMortgage, GMAC, Washington Mutual and Stearns. Their advisory practice will focus on helping companies grow through improved efficiencies, building new partnerships, and guiding investors through the complex transactional process of growing or extracting equity from their firms.
Focused on Clients’ Returns
Stein said “David and I have a long history of working together and facing the kinds of issues that mortgage executives and investors are dealing with today. We want to share our experience in taking the necessary actions to help companies expand their franchise, improve their operating platform, or monetize their investment. Our goal is to be a valuable partner to ensure we help our clients arrive at the right decision with the best outcome.”
For more information, contact dschneider@silverstrikeadvisors.com
https://silverstrikeadvisors.com/
