Submit Release
News Search

There were 914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,173 in the last 365 days.

Inslee appoints Matt Lapin to King County Superior Court

WASHINGTON, April 11 - Story 

Gov. Jay Inslee today appointed Matt Lapin to the King County Superior Court. He will replace Judge John Ruhl, who will retire on April 30.

Currently, Lapin works as a King County Superior Court commissioner and judge pro tem, roles he has held since November 2021. Before joining the bench, Lapin practiced as a criminal defense attorney with the Law Office of Robert Flennaugh. From 2007 to 2009, Lapin served as the director of business development at Lighthouse Document Technologies, a Seattle eDiscovery company. He began his legal career in 1995 as a senior deputy King County Prosecuting Attorney, where he worked until 2007.

In the community, Lapin has volunteered with a food bank and social services non-profit. He has also taught trial advocacy at the University of Washington School of Law. Lapin has a daughter who is a freshman in college.

“Matt has a wealth of experience practicing criminal law as both a prosecutor and a defense attorney,” said Inslee. “That breadth and depth of experience, and the considerable time he’s spent trying cases in superior court have prepared him well for the King County bench.”

Lapin earned his bachelor’s degree at Princeton University. He earned his law degree at the University of Miami Law School.

Media Contact 

Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111 Press inquiries | 360.902.4136

You just read:

Inslee appoints Matt Lapin to King County Superior Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.