Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) Market Size, Trend, Industry Analysis, Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2019-2030

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) market is expected to reach USD 25.40 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These equipment removes sulfur dioxide from the flue gas before it is emitted. When fossil fuels are burned in power plants such as oil and coal combustion unit, these equipment lowers sulfur dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions.

The demand for Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) is growing in power plants, chemical manufacturing units, iron & steel, and cement manufacturing industries due to the stringent government policies concerning the environmental hazards. Rapid industrialization and growth of infrastructure are going to push the market for Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD). Increase in demand for power assisted with dependence for coal will encourage the market in the coming years. Technological advancements in high performing equipment and decreasing cost of it is going to provide new players with opportunities to explore.

APAC is estimated to be the highest growing region owing to the rising population levels in China and India. Government policies will boost the market. The demand for power generation in this region due to the growing infrastructure and industrialization is set to fuel the growth if Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) in this region. Europe has strict regulations for Sulphur emission and is one of the leading users of Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD).

Key participants include Marsulex Environmental Technologies Corporation, Clyde Bergemann Power Group, Inc, Hamon Corporation, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Siemens AG, Rafako S.A., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Doosan Lentjes GmbH, General Electric Company, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The rise in demand for energy and stringent regulations for environmental benefit is set to increase the market for Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD).

• Expensive installation and waste disposal cost are still challenges faced by the manufacturers and is limiting the market’s growth.

• Emerging countries like China, India, and Brazil are some of the regions that are paving the way for the growth of the market.

• On the basis of Type, Wet FGD is expected to have a larger market share as they are mainly used in industrial plants owing to their higher efficiency in removing sulphur dioxide.

• Utilization of coal in the industry is maximum, government across the globe has strict policies to install wet FGD.

• Power generation segment in the End-User sector is expected to lead the market as most of the countries still use coal for electricity generation.

• Brownfield technology is one where the equipment will be updated keeping it linked to coexist with the prior equipment whereas Greenfield is the installation of all new equipment.

• Cement manufacturing unit will have the second largest market share after power generation due to the emergence of new infrastructure and industries.

• APAC to have the highest market share owing to the emergence of manufacturing units and their utilization of coal.

• Europe to have the second largest market share due to strict government policies regarding sulphur dioxide emission.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) market on the basis of technology, installation, end-user, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Dry FGD

• Wet FGD

• Semi-Dry FGD

Installation Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Greenfield

• Brownfield

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Power Generation

• Chemical Manufacturing Industry

• Iron and Steel Industry

• Cement Manufacturing

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• New Systems

• Reagents

• Replacements

• Scrubbers

• Ball Mill Slurry

• Cyclone/Filter Feed

• Others

Furthermore, the research study gives additional insights into the companies’ regional presence through extensive regional analysis. The regional analysis covers the key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis segment covers detail about the market share held by each region along with the prospective growth opportunities and revenue generation. The report also offers a projection of the growth rate for each region in the entirety of the forecast timeline. It also offers a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the industry.

