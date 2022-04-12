Spitfire Digital Announces the Launch of its Flagship Product, Book!t
The app helps businesses hurt by the pandemic and simplifies entertainment and activity bookings for usersHOWELL, MI, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2020, Spitfire Digital is excited to announce the launch of its flagship product, Book!t. This innovative new platform is a one-stop-shop for users looking to book reservations for activities and entertainment.
James Bell, the founder of Book!t and a Cleary University graduate, could not return to his home in the United Kingdom during the "Stay At Home" order in the United States during the pandemic. With the University closed around him and students leaving, James was the only resident left on campus. During this time and fueled by the desire to socialize, he envisioned a better way to book and reserve entertainment activities. He began developing the Book!t idea and formed the parent company, Spitfire Digital, LLC. Today Spitfire Digital is headed by Bell, who is joined by two other Cleary University graduates and an experienced salesman.
The Book!t app allows users to search for and book activities near them with just a few clicks. Whether seeing a movie, bowling, or exploring a new restaurant, Book!t makes it easy and convenient for users to find and reserve activities. One of Book!t's unique features is its ability to allow users to split payments between multiple users, avoiding the problems that come with payback promises that CashApp and Venmo profit highly from.
"I think Book!t could be a real game-changer in the world of entertainment and finance," said Bell. "We are attempting to revitalize and rejuvenate an industry that suffered immensely under lockdown regulation. Book!t will hopefully increase exposure to those often independent businesses needing a boost."
The app will be released on June 1, 2022, across Michigan, specifically in Livingston County. Businesses and users can sign up today. The first business adopters will receive a Golden !t badge, and the first users will receive the Blue !t badge to share on their profiles.
For more information, visit spitfiredigitalllc.com/Book!t-Landing.html and find Spitfire Digital on LinkedIn.
END
###
James Bell
Spitfire Digital
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other