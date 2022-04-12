Suspect Sought in a Robbery Offense: 1800 Block of 8th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery offense that occurred on Monday, April 11, 2022, in the 1800 block of 8th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:09 am, the suspect approached the victim, from behind, at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and snatched the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene with the victim’s property.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.