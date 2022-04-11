Bowser Administration to Cut Ribbon on 100% Affordable Housing Project in Mount Vernon Triangle

MEDIA ADVISORY

CONTACT: Natalia Vanegas (DMPED) – (202) 769-7751; [email protected] Richard Livingstone (DHCD) – (202) 442-6991; [email protected]

(WASHINGTON, DC) – On Tuesday, April 12th at 4:00 p.m., Bowser Administration officials will cut the ribbon on Liberty Place, a 71-unit, 100% affordable housing project in Mount Vernon Triangle. The nine-story building includes 14 units of permanent supportive housing for the formerly homeless with a focus on veterans, 53 units serving households below 50% of the area median income (AMI) and four units serving households below 60% of AMI.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

WHO: John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Drew Hubbard, Interim Director, DC Department of Housing and Community Development Priya Jayachandran, President, National Housing Trust Communities

WHERE: 881 3rd Street NW *Closest Metro: Judiciary Square*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event to watch from a safe, virtual space. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live or tune in on Channel 16 (DCN).