Governor Newsom Statement on Actions Taken by the Biden Administration to Combat Ghost Guns

Published: Apr 11, 2022

SACRAMENTO – In a move to address proliferating gun violence, the Biden Administration today announced new actions to better regulate the manufacturing of kits used to make dangerous ghost guns. President Biden’s announcement comes on the heels of recent actions taken by Governor Gavin Newsom and the California State Legislature to strengthen gun laws, regulate ghost guns, and quell the epidemic of gun violence seen across California and the nation. “I salute the actions taken today by the Biden Administration that align with the nation-leading efforts we have been implementing in California to address the scourge of gun violence threatening the safety of our schools, workplaces, houses of worship, and throughout our communities. “California will not stand idly by as gun manufacturers, traffickers and others spread death and carnage on our streets. We will continue to lead efforts to save lives and work to ensure policies originating in California become a model for other states and the nation.” Since taking office, Governor Newsom has signed into law numerous bills to reduce gun violence, including fast-tracking the regulation of ghost guns, strengthening firearm restraining orders, and regulating the sale of guns and ammunition. This month, legislation sponsored by the Governor – SB 1327, which will enable private citizens to hold the gun industry and others accountable through civil litigation for the spread of illegal ghost guns and other deadly firearms – was approved by the California Senate Judiciary Committee.

###