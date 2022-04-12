Develomark Launches Third Iteration of Implant Center of Miami Website
EINPresswire.com/ -- Develomark LLC, a digital marketing agency based in Plantsville, CT, is proud to announce the launch of a newly designed and user-friendly website for Implant Center of Miami at www.implantcenterofmiami.com.
A top-tier cosmetic dentistry practice that provides patients with services such as veneers, implants, Invisalign®, and more, Implant Center of Miami sought a beautiful website that would convey to visitors the high level of quality service they provide, as well as make it easy to schedule an appointment. In addition to addressing these needs, the Develomark team ensured that web best practices and search engine optimization (SEO) were top priorities for this project.
“With this redesign, we wanted to elevate the look and feel of the site to something that was more representative of the quality of the brand, and also bring the site up to date with current accessibility and usability standards,” says Evan Bumbera, lead designer on the project. “We were able to future-proof the website with a modern look that will hold up for years. We've improved the flow of each page by giving visitors the information they need right away and formatting the content in an engaging, readable layout.”
“[What we like most about our new website is] a refreshed look that makes it easier for our patients around the state to find the location closest to them,” says Neil Herzog, co-founder at Implant Center of Miami. “Our experience working with Ruan and [the Develomark] team has been nothing short of spectacular. The team is knowledgeable and kind- a rare combination to find in the current SEO markets landscape.”
When designing websites for clients, Develomark’s accounts team begins by performing a thorough onboarding process in order to understand the client’s needs and craft a website that will serve them in the best way possible. Each client’s site is unique and tailored to meet its specific objectives, with its own custom design elements, written content, and SEO strategy.
“The Implant Center of Miami website is one I am most excited about. Considering this is their third redesign with Develomark, our continued partnership with Implant Center of Miami that started in 2019 has grown from their one location to their fifth. As the practice grows, Develomark is investing as many resources as we have to ensure they see success in all of their locations as Implant Center of Miami is a rapidly growing business. They are ranking high in Miami for all of their search phrases and we are excited to do this for all of their current and future locations.” says Ruan M. Marinho with Develomark.
Implant Center of Miami has English, Spanish, and Portuguese-speaking professional staff members and boasts four locations in Bay Harbor, Coral Gables, Sunrise, and Coral Springs, FL. To learn more about Implant Center of Miami, their services, their doctors, or to browse their new website, visit www.implantcenterofmiami.com.
About Develomark
Develomark was founded in 2017 and has grown over the past five years into a team that includes expert graphic designers, content writers, account managers and SEO specialists. The company offers a comprehensive approach to digital marketing to help local businesses build their brand and attract customers in their respective communities. Specializing in home contractor services, medical, and legal industries, Develomark has helped small and medium-sized businesses across the country hone their digital strategy through website design, SEO (Search Engine Optimization), content marketing and paid advertising. Learn more at https://develomark.com/ or contact them at (860) 359-2251.
