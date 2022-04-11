The Michael Scarpaci Scholarship for Student Entrepreneurs Still Accepting Applications

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An entrepreneur is someone who looks for opportunities to help others by making solutions to problems they have an idea to fix and improve. They have the benefit of being able to earn money through their innovations and ventures as they help those around them. However, it is not all about finding ways to make a profit as an entrepreneur can have the necessary resources to help others as an act of giving back to the community. Michael Scarpaci for example has recently launched his scholarship program, the Michael Scarpaci Scholarship for Student Entrepreneurs.



Michael’s scholarship program is primarily geared to any university student who has a desire to open a business after graduating from university. Additionally, the scholarship is also open to high school students who plan on taking up a course in university and opening up a business after graduation. His scholarship program plans to award $1000 to a deserving student entrepreneur to use to pay for their tuition and education fees.

The main driving force that pushes Michael to help students with their education is how much he understands and sympathizes with the struggles that students have to face on their road to becoming an entrepreneur. He understands the struggles a young entrepreneur has to face trying their hand in the field of entrepreneurship along with the rising cost of education. The sad reality that not all students who wish to attend college have the finances to do so as not all families have the stable income to do so is something that empowers Michael to help students fairly and properly.

Michael has flourished as a businessman and entrepreneur where he has had the opportunity to work in insurance and finances. Additionally, he also owns and operates his own business, Axis All, which specializes in alternative finance options. He values both family and education in his life as the former serves as his driving force to perform for the better and the latter is a powerful tool that can help anyone in any situation.

Applying to Michael’s scholarship is simple as you have to answer an essay while also fulfilling the other requirements mentioned above. The essay itself asks students to “explain an industry that is currently experiencing many issues in the world, and how you would use your company to improve upon it to make the world a better place”. Additional details about the scholarship can be explored at the website michaelscarpacischolarship.com.

Name: Michael Scarpaci

Website: https://michaelscarpacischolarship.com

email:michael@michaelscarpacischolarship.com